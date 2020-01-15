ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Knuckles is coming back to Sonic the Hedgehog thanks to this Switch game

Finally reunited

15 January 2020

SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released sometime soon – and we've just got intel about the game that makes it sound very interesting.

The Switch game, announced in 2018, is a follow up to SEGA Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog, which took us down memory lane with a game that looked (and played) like the Sonic games of yesteryear. Multiple play modes and amazing retro graphics made it incredibly fun to play.

And now the sequel is coming – and with it comes an old favourite character.

According to Weekly Famitsu, a Japanese gaming mag, the game will feature everybody's (only) favourite echidna, Knuckles.

“Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was a game originally playable as a 'lock on' game, the combination of two cartridges locked together. It allowed you to play the Sonic game through – just with Knuckles as the lead character. He maintained his own set of moves (less super-fast running, more gliding) but otherwise the play through was the same.

No details yet on when the game will be released – in the meantime, why not play through some of our pick of the best Nintendo switch games?


