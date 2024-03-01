Katherine Jenkins' Cygnet Gin taste tested - with Katherine Jenkins

Celebrity gin brands have been having their moment of late - but classical singing sensation Katherine Jenkins promises to serve up something a little different.

One look at the bottle suggests this isn't just another industrial-scale distillery release, putting another big name to a generic batch of juniper.

No siree. Cygnet Gin is something that looks but tastes thoroughly sophisticated.

Sat across from us in a dimly lit speakeasy, the singer is quick to emphasise that this is a drink designed for women - "because as with any exclusive release, the men will inevitably still want to get involved".

It aims to break the mould in a traditionally male-dominated spirits industry - and as you might expect for the world's most successful classical artist, creating a premium product was the obvious direction.

That and a not-so-subtle nod to her Welsher-than-Welsh roots.

Cygnet Dry Welsh gin was forged as a collaboration between Jenkins and her partner, impact filmmaker Andrew Levitas.

According to Jenkins, champagne was the only alcohol her singing teachers ever allowed her to drink in order to protect her voice.









So now, naturally, the singer is more than making up for lost time.

Channeling the spirit of Wales, Jenkins says Cygnet is a Welsh Dry Gin created to be "more than just a mixer" - and we're inclined to agree.

Her unique ingredient of choice? Manuka Honey - prized for its medicinal properties and a nod to her day job.

There are two varieties available as part of the range - Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin and Cygnet 22 - the latter being Jenkins' personal blend and a nod to the age the singer secured the largest recording contract in classical music history.

The Credentials

Produced just six miles down the road from where Jenkins grew up in Swansea, Cygnet Gin is a refined, sustainable gin range that is designed to be sipped solo - not simply as another cocktail ingredient.

It's sustainable - the team has designed a bottle that weighs up to 50% less than the average spirits bottle, which is no mean feat.

Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin has an ABV of 40% and contains 12 botanicals from around the world.

Cygnet 22 meanwhile has an ABV of 44% and is distilled with 22 botanicals.

Not to mention the fact both are created using Welsh spring water.

The Welsh Dry Gin retails for around £35, while the Cygnet 22 variety has an RRP of £47.50.

On the Palate

When it comes to the botanicals, an eclectic mix of flavours which include Angelica Root shine through.

Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin is bold and vibrant.

Chamomile, Cardamom, Juniper, Liquorice, and Orange Peel are the most striking additions, making for an elegant taste with a deliciously crisp finish.

Cygnet 22, however, steps up to an ultra-premium category courtesy of the addition of Manuka honey.

The Manuka is imparted into the final vapour-infused distillate - in simple terms, meaning the essence of Manuka makes its way into the gin without any of the sweetness.



It offers a distinctly softer edge, creating a subtle and well-rounded mouthfeel.

Containing a host of additional botanicals, Cygnet 22 incorporates Calendula, White Peppercorns, Bee Pollen and a dash of Lemon.

Our Verdict?

Cygnet is well worth a try - particularly if you're after a complex and well rounded gin that feels like something special.

With a price point of £35.99, Cygnet Dry Gin is a truly affordable bottle for something that feels different to your average celebrity offering - as, to be honest, is Cygnet 22 which retails for an RRP of £47.50.

It feels like a warm and inviting hug - and that's not just because we've had a couple of cocktails.

You're also doing your bit for the environment by cutting down on waste and carbon emissions courtesy of the bottles.

Cygnet 22 and Cygnet Welsh Dry Gin are available to purchase now online at Waitrose, John Lewis and Amazon.