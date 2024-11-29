Join the handheld gaming revolution with this Asus ROG Ally Black Friday deal

Every considered buying a Steam Deck? This Asus ROG Ally deal might send you in a slightly different direction.

The Asus ROG Ally is significantly more powerful than the Steam Deck. It has a higher-resolution Full HD screen and comes with full Windows 11 installed rather than Steam OS, making it feel even more like a full-on PC.

This is the 2023 version, now available at £200 off.

Full disclosure: the Asus ROG Ally has sold at the price before, a few times earlier in the year. But we’ve only spotted lower-price deals on this gaming handheld for refurbs or customer returns.

It’s £80 less than the 512GB Steam Deck, which — again — has a lower-resolution display.

£200 off! Asus ROG Ally PC handheld £399 You get a lot of PC for not a lot of money here. It's as powerful as a prestige slim and light laptop, but costs around half as much. Best for gaming, but can be used as a full computer, no problem Buy now from Amazon

One reason to pause is the Asus ROG Ally’s Windows 11 software isn’t as friendly as the Steam OS software you get in a Steam Deck. However, Steam Deck creator Valve has said it’s working on getting that software onto other devices, including the Asus ROG Ally.

We’ve been rocking these gaming handhelds for a while now, and are big fans. You can’t beat that cosy feeling of hunkering down with one of ‘em. And despite the small display, the immersion factor is often superior to playing on a TV.