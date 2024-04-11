Speak No Evil's trailer invites us to holiday hell for this psychological thriller

James McAvoy is back - and he's poised to scare the bejeebers out of you courtesy of his latest horrifying trailer.

Sun-drenched family holidays will never look the same again thanks to Blumhouse's latest release, with Speak No Evil poised to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

As any self-respecting horror fan will know, Blumhouse Productions are the undisputed kings of horror - one glance at their resume sees Insidious, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween and Paranormal Activity listed as recent cult releases.

But now, the horror-making hitmakers have joined forces with Marvel heartthrob McAvoy to deliver a cinematic offering of truly terrifying proportions.

Written and directed by James Watkins (Black Mirror, The Woman In Black), Speak No Evil is a remake of the hit 2022 Danish release of the same name.

What makes the trailer for this psychological thriller so damn terrifying? Well, for starters, it's skin-crawling plot is just far too relatable.

The premise is simple: Two couples and their respective children meet on a sun-drenched family holiday to Italy, they bond over shared experiences, and a firm friendship is formed.

So, when Paddy (McAvoy) and Caira (Aisling Fanciosi) extend an invite to their new pals to visit the remote family home, it's a bit of a no-brainer.

The film stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator, Blade Runner: 2049) and Scoot McNairy (Argo, 10 Years A Slave) as lucky visiting American couple Louise and Ben Dalton - it's a Halt And Catch Fire reunion, people.

But when McAvoy, a doctor, attempts to force-feed chicken to the visiting vegetarians as a 'welcome present', you know things are about to take a sinister turn.

Thankfully the visiting veggies take an innocent view of the warm welcome. A "settle in, it could be a great weekend" rings out over a sunny montage of idyllic cliffs and tranquil bays.

We see McAvoy explaining his son's overtly-quiet behaviour: "He has a condition", says McAvoy, which "makes it hard for him to communicate".

There are clearly secrets at play, with Paddy hiding more skeletons in his closet than we've had hot dinners.

A final sign off from McAvoy sets the tone for the film: "Remember when you guys came to stay? And you flipped out and tried to leave without saying goodbye."

But a bigger question remains: why is he so eager for his new international guests not to leave?

Landing in cinemas on September 13, be sure to catch this bone-chilling release on the big screen.

