Amazing iPhone SE deal makes Apple's bargain phone more of a bargain

The Apple iPhone SE is probably the best-value phone Apple has ever made. That's the words of our iPhone SE review - and now the phone has been given a big discount.

The iPhone SE is Apple's latest handset and is the cheapest Apple iPhone you can buy right now. In our review we said: "The 2020 iPhone SE could very well be the most consequential iPhone release of the year. Beyond that, it could fundamentally change how smartphones are put together and priced going forward."

That's because the diminutive phone comes equipped with some, for the money, cutting-edge technology.

"You have a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s truly tiny by modern standards but plenty sharp enough though, even with a mere 640 x 1136 pixels," says our review. And it's "fitted with the same A13 Bionic CPU that powers its flagship iPhone 11 Pro. This is significant because "the A13 chip has bags of untapped performance potential, and you can guarantee that Apple will keep supporting it with software updates for years to come."



The best thing, though, is the price. At £419 for the 64GB version, it's cheap by Apple's standards and a brilliant gateway into the world of iOS and beyond.

And it's just got cheaper, too. Curry's (via eBay) is currently selling the iPhone SE for just £385.48 - the best price we've seen it so far. Just click through and be sure to use the code PRICE8 at checkout to get the full discount.

We don't expect the phone to stay at this price for long, so get it while it's still there.

Read our full iPhone SE review for more information and click below for the brilliant deal.