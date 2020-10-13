Apple iPhone 12: 5 things to know about the new iPhone(s)

The Apple iPhone 12 has been announced and it comes packing a brand-new look, its own wireless charging set up and some powerful new features.

We were expecting the Apple iPhone to be announced in September but that Apple event came and went, with new iPads and Apple Watches but no sign of a new iPhone.

Time Cook took to the stage this week, though, to show off the new iPhone and it's been revealed that the iPhone 12 will be the first to come with 5G.

Here are 5 things to know about the new iPhone 12, its speed injection and, finally, the arrival of MagSafe - its wireless charger.





1. The new iPhone 12 looks like the iPhone 4

Remember the iPhone 4? Well, let us jog your memory. That iPhone has a lovely new aliminium chassis but it also had an issue with its antenna. The term antenna-gate was born and Apple had to issue out bumpers to stop people moaning.

Well, the iPhone 12 is taking on that design again, hopefully without any antenna issues. It looks absolutely gorgeous with

2. There are actually four new iPhone 12s

That's right: the iPhone 12 , the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the dinky iPhone 12 Mini.

The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch size screen, iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.4-inch screen, the iPhone Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 12 Mini is actually smaller than the iPhone SE but has a screen size that's bigger, at 5.4 inches.

3. The iPhone Pro 12 and iPhone Pro Max 12 are all about the camera

The iPhone 12 has a dual camera setup - both are 12MP and are wide and ultra wide on the back. The iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is currently the only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, according to Apple.

The iPhone Pro 12 and iPhone Pro Max 12 come with three cameras - again they are all 12MP, but they have an extra Telephoto lens.

The iPhone 12 Pro, according to Apple, features "the new seven-element lens Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest ever on an iPhone". The Ultra Wide camera improves low-light performance by 27 per cent, with a 120-degree field of view. Ass a 52 mm focal length Telephoto camera, which is great for framing portraits, and this brings the optical zoom range to 4x.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new ƒ/1.6 aperture Wide camera which boasts a 47 percent larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87 percent improvement in low-light conditions. It also includes the expansive Ultra Wide camera and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera. Combined, this system offers 5x optical zoom range.

Both of these handsets have been given a new picture format called Apple ProRaw. According to Apple this adds Deep Fusion with the flexibility of a raw format. It will be coming later in the year to the iPhone 12 Pro range. The also come packing 4x and 5x optical zoom and something called sensor shift OIS.

4. The iPhone 12 has massive specs appeal

These are the key specs for the iPhone 12

Super Retina XDR Display with a 2532x1170 resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support It has a flat-edged design. This design is 11% thinner, 15% smaller, and 16% lighter than iPhone 11 It has an A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, MagSafe wireless charging system connectivity

These are the specs for the iPhone 12 Mini

A 5.4-inch display and flat-edged design

5G support and A14 Bionic chip

dual-lens rear camera system

These are the specs for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max



Super Retina XDR display has a 2,000,000:1 contrast ration, 2,778 x 1,284 pixels

A14 Bionic processor

12MP Triple-lens cameras with advanced photography features, including an Ultra wide 12MP camera and 52mm telephoto camera.

Records video in Dolby Vision HDR in 4K at 60 fps, with live preview of HDR content.

LiDAR Scanner allows enhancing AR applications

water and dust resistant to IP68

Support MagSafe chargers

Available in Pacific Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver

The iPhone 12 will cost from $799/£799, the iPhone 12 Pro from $999/£999 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB. Pre-orders are from October 16 and the iPhone 12 release date is October 23.

The iPhone 12 mini will cost from $699/£699, the iPhone 12 Pro Max: from $1099/£1099 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB). Pre-orders for these are from November 6 and release date is November 13.