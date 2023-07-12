I review tequila for a living: these are my 5 Prime Day deal picks

The days of tequila being a spirit purely for shot downing are well and truly over, thanks to maturity in the market and an increase in brands available worldwide.

I have been reviewing tequila for a number of years now - contributing to ShortList's best tequila guide - and in that time I have learned just how much the drink is regulated, the difference in tequila from the lowlands and the highlands and how its (rather swift) ageing process can conjure up a drink that's more aligned to cognac than anything else.

It is with this in mind that I have chosen five best tequila deals this Prime Day - the bottles that I think best represent tequila as one of the best spirits in the world to drink right now... and should banish the idea of a salt chaser forever.



Remember that Amazon Prime Day is only on till midnight 12 June - past that time and there's a good chance that the following deals won't be available...

1. This super-smooth sipper

18% off PATRÓN Reposado Premium Tequila £41.99 - WAS £51 This is one of the smoothest tequilas we have ever tasted, thanks to a little bit of ageing in oak. This is a great, sipping tequila but also a brilliant base for cocktails. Buy now from Amazon

2. A tequila that tastes like cognac

22% off 1800 Anejo 100% Agave Tequila £35.10 - WAS £45 1800 is named after the year in which 1800 first began barrel-ageing tequila and this history shows with its Anejo range. Aged in French Oak barrels for a minimum of 14 months - which is a long time in the world of tequila - the result is a spicy vanilla flavoured spirit, in the same vein as cognac. Buy now from Amazon





3. A celebrity endorsed tequila (that's actually decent)

22% Off Casamigos Blanco Tequila £41 - WAS £53.50 George Clooney is one of the people behind Casamigos Blanco Tequila, a great sipping tequila which has more than a hint of citrus to proceedings. While it's not as smooth as Patron (or indeed its celebrity patron) it's a great-tasting tequila. Buy now from Amazon

4. A majestic Mexican mixer

34% Off Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata £19.49 - WAS £29.40 Not all tequila begs to be sipped, some prefer to be mix into a cocktail - and that's exactly what you have with Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata. It's a great blanco tequila that will work effortlessly in your next margarita or paloma cocktail. Buy now from Amazon

5. And if you are going to buy a mezcal...