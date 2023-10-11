Hendrick’s opens its Cabinet of Curiosities to release all-new floral gin
If floral gin is indeed your thing, then you'll be looking forward to spring
Prepare to embrace the enchanting and mysterious world of Hendrick's Gin, as the brand invites you into its Cabinet of Curiosities to unveil an all-new release.
After all, there's nothing ShortList loves more than a gin-based adventure - particularly when it comes in the form of a floral-tinged tipple.
The latest launch from the British gin brand, Flora Adora marries a host of vibrant botanicals to beckon in spring.
Capturing an entire season in a bottle (we know, that sounds like a huge ask, but they've done it), this spring-tinged sensation marries a juniper and coriander base with a host of floral notes - including vibrant hints of blossom.
Available in stores from the end of October 2023, Flora Adora is this season’s limited release from the gin brand.
