Hendrick’s opens its Cabinet of Curiosities to release all-new floral gin

Prepare to embrace the enchanting and mysterious world of Hendrick's Gin, as the brand invites you into its Cabinet of Curiosities to unveil an all-new release.



After all, there's nothing ShortList loves more than a gin-based adventure - particularly when it comes in the form of a floral-tinged tipple.

The latest launch from the British gin brand, Flora Adora marries a host of vibrant botanicals to beckon in spring.

Capturing an entire season in a bottle (we know, that sounds like a huge ask, but they've done it), this spring-tinged sensation marries a juniper and coriander base with a host of floral notes - including vibrant hints of blossom.





Crafted at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace situated on the rugged Ayrshire coastline in Southwest Scotland, Master Distiller Lesley Gracie drew inspiration from the floral bouquets served up by the gardens around her.

Described as a "refreshing and balanced taste experience", each bottle marries the brand's signature cucumber and rose notes with bold hints of blossom

“The Hendrick’s Gin Palace is Lesley’s playground and inspiration,” says Ally Martin, Hendrick’s Global Ambassador.

“When it first opened, Lesley scattered wildflower seeds on the ground to transform her surroundings, as different flowers come to life at different times of the year.

"It never stands still, and neither does Lesley!"

Available in stores from the end of October 2023, Flora Adora is this season’s limited release from the gin brand.

A sublime floral infusion, this 43.4% ABV blend is a must for gin lovers.

Bottles are available to buy at all good retailers ( including Sainsbury's for the cheapest price we've seen at £31) now.