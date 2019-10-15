Google's new Pixelbook Go offers great design without the price tag

Today was Google’s annual Made by Google event, which means we’ve just found what new Google products are coming out and when.

Alongside their highly-anticipated Pixel 4, we also found out about the company’s new Chromebook - the Pixelbook Go.

The addition to the Pixelbook family is available in two colours - Just Black and Not Pink (a new pale pink colour first launched for the Pixel 3 phone) - and four variations starting at a fairly reasonable £629.



The cheapest model will have the Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The other models will have the option of the Intel Core i5 or i7, either 8 or 16GB of RAM and storage ranging from 64GB in size, to 256GB for the pricest model costing £1329.

External features include a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and a darker keyboard to contrast with the outer casing if you choose the ‘Not Pink’ colour.





However, one of the most unique features is actually on the bottom of the laptop. The whole of the underside has a wavy, ribbed texture, contrasting with the soft matte finish on top.

The Google ‘G’ logo remains in the top-left corner of the laptop - the same spot as on the 2017’s Pixelbook and last year’s Pixel Slate.

No exact release date just yet, but Google has confirmed that the Pixelbook Go will be available from early 2020 and you can join a waiting list on Google Store now.

