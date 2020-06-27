Glastonbury 2020 on iPlayer: amazing Glastonbury performances to watch

This should have been the 50th year of Glastonbury and the ultimate celebration of the greatest festival in the world, with Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift heading up proceedings.

But, with the world struck by Covid-19, the show was (rightly) called off. We know that there's no substitute for being there but try and think about the mud, those awful festival toilets, the... nah, even the worst parts of Glastonbury somehow make it even more endearing.

Thankfully, we do have one way we can celebrate. The BBC has unlocked its Glastonbury archive and now we can all watch some of the best Glastonbury performances of all time.

There are hundreds to choose from but we've scoured the archive and chosen our 10 favourites. Do keep checking iPlayer, though, as more are being added all the time.

Enjoy and, you never know, we might bump into you in Block9 this time next year - not that any of us will remember!

These are the best Glastonbury headliners of all time.