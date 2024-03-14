Glastonbury 2024 line-up revealed as Dua Lipa joins a huge legend on the Pyramid Stage

The world's greatest festival has finally shown its hand, with Glastonbury finally unveiling its long-awaited line-up.

As expected, the prestigious headline slots have been filled with the creme de la creme of musical talent, with Dua Lipa joining Glastonbury veteran's Coldplay and SZA on the Pyramid Stage.

Organisers have also announced that country star Shania Twain will also make an appearance, playing the coveted "legend slot" on Sunday afternoon.

However, the absence of international stadium stars has left some fans disappointed, after murmurs hinted that the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Madonna or even Stevie Wonder could nab a headline slot.

The festival, which takes place annually (except for every fourth year, for the grass' sake) at Worthy Farm, Pilton, between 26th and 30th June.

It's the first time in the history that the event that female headliners have filled two of the three primary headliner slots.

It follows calls for Glastonbury to diversify its line-up after worldwide complaints about the number of all-male, all-rock headliners following 2023's festival.

LCD Soundsystem, Idles, London Grammar, Fontaines DC, Jamie XX, Paloma Faith and Brit Award star Olivia Dean are set to take to just a handful of its many stages.

Impressive stuff there from Michael and Emily Evis.

Following the announcement, Twain told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2: “I really am so excited. I mean, the best part of it is being able to share it now. It’s just so exciting.

"It’s been hard to keep it to myself, to be honest. So I’m really glad that this is announced. And I’m just buzzing.

“There’s like a stamp that comes with this slot and I feel like I’m there, I’ve arrived at this slot. It’s going to be gorgeous, at sunset time, it is stunning.

"I’ve watched some of the other performances and I’m already planning what I’m going to wear. You know, all that exciting stuff.”

Dua Lipa last took to Glastonbury's stage some seven years ago, with her big return expected to set Worthy field alight.

Some Glastonbury veterans have also joined the extensive list, with Disclosure and The National making notable appearances.

The line-up also features a smattering of nostalgia, as Sugarbabes, who stole the show with a reunion performance at last year's festival, return once again to the West Holts stage.