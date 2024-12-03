From Roger Moore With Love documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the most-sauve James Bond

Pick your favourite Bond. Connery? Craig? Brosnan? If Sir Roger Moore isn’t making your list, well — you haven’t been watching the James Bond films properly, and a new documentary will prove it.

From Roger Moore With Love takes an intimate look at the life of the quintessentially English actor, from his humble beginnings as a South London lad to the heights of 007 super stardom.

With reams of archive material to draw upon, Moore’s own diaries and all-new interviews with friends and Hollywood luminaries including Pierce Brosnan, Joan Collins and Christopher Walken, it’s a real peek behind the tux into the heart of the man.

Watch the trailer below:

Shortlist had the pleasure of interviewing the late Moore back in 2016, where he proved his reputation for being as much a comedian as a charismatic super-spy.

“It’s easier to joke about yourself than to go on about having to work hard as an actor,” he told us.

“Bullsh*t. Get up, say the line, don’t bump into the furniture. In the Seventies, there was an article criticising Laurence Olivier and Marlon Brando for thinking of themselves as ‘great artists’. It said the only actors who made the profession acceptable, through self-deprecating humour, were David Niven and Roger Moore. The next morning there was a letter from Niven with the article attached. Across the top he’d written: “It pays to be a c*nt!”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

From Roger Moore With Love will be shown exclusively in Picturehouse and Everyman cinemas over December 15th and December 18th, with a pre-recorded director Q&A.