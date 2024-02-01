First-look trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

When it comes to Guy Ritchie blockbusters, epic action sequences and gun toting lunatics come at no extra charge.

This time, though, he's thrown in an utterly verbose name for good measure.

Introducing our first peak into the explosive world of The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare - complete with Henry Cavill's suitably insane facial expressions as World War 2 Nazi hunter Gus March-Phillips.

"Hitler is not playing by the rules - so neither are we" - it's the perfect intro where this bombastic wartime escapade is concerned.

Mere days after the British filmmaker unleashed the first trailer for The Gentlemen - Netflix's forthcoming (and totally unrelated) spin-off series, Ritchie has unleashed his latest cinematic sucker-punch.

'Ministry' - as we'll now be referring to it as for time and sanity's sake - sees Cavill take Europe by storm as part of this epic wartime bombardment that roots itself in reality.



With a surging cover of Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust' carrying us through proceedings, Ministry was never destined to be a half-measures kind of film.

Based on a true World War 2 mission, the trailer cements Cavill as the most unconventional of agents, as Britain takes on the Nazi's in true Guy Ritchie fashion.



With bold hints of The King’s Man running through its veins, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare also stars Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, Baby Driver’s Eiza González, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes.

The film's official synopsis reads: “Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

"The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques.

"Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”



Jam-packed with military uniforms, mesmerising anarchy and enough moustaches to sink a ship, this action-packed wartime epic is not to be sniffed at.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is poised to land in cinemas on 19 April.