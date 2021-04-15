Fast And Furious director just teased the ultimate crossover

The Fast & Furious 9 trailer has just been revealed and it's an absolute blast, with the team seemingly gearing up to go to... space.

If you think that's far too high concept for the successful franchise, well it could get even better with director Justin Lin hinting that nothing is off the cards, not even a crossover with Jurassic World.

That's right, if we all hope really hard we could well see Vin Diesel and the rest of the crew try to outrace a velociraptor.

"I've never said never to anything," said Lin when asked whether a crossover could take place (as reported by Cnet).



"And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that's all I will say."



He might not say anything else, but Michelle Rodriguez, who stars as Letty Ortiz in the movies, reckons it could work.

"Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean?" she said.

"You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it's under the same umbrella. I don't know. I'm just saying. It works."

While Jurassic Furious hasn't quite got the greenlight yet, from the looks of the trailer we are going to be in for a treat when we finally get to watch the Covid-19 delayed Fast & Furious 9 from July 8.