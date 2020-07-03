Disney Plus points: Frozen II and Hamilton now available to stream

Two of the biggest Disney movies of the year are now available on Disney Plus, marking a huge moment for the streaming giant.

Both Frozen II and Hamilton are now available to stream, bolstering a back catalogue of titles that already includes all of the Star Wars movies, many of the Marvel movies and Doug (come on, everyone loves Doug!)

Having launched its service in the UK during lockdown, Disney has had to adapt quickly to the changing media landscape and the launch of Hamilton: The Movie shows just how far its thinking has come.

Originally pegged as a big flagship release in late 2021, Hamilton's release has been brought forward so Disney Plus customers can enjoy the film over the July 4th weekend.

When the fast track was first announced Disney boss Robert Iger said: No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’- an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.”

While the world does seem to be opening up a little more, having a movie such as Hamilton launch of Disney Plus will certainly get Disney thinking about how they deal with big releases in the future.

If that wasn't enough for a Friday, Disney has also added Frozen II to Disney Plus. Given this is the most successful animated movies of all time, we reckon this one will be pretty popular too.

While Disney Plus hasn't quite got the depth of content that Netflix has, it is flexing its blockbuster muscle right now - and we would love to see it continue.