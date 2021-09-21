Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond in the most emotional way

We are days away from the premiere of No Time To Die - the much delayed (and much anticipated) 25th James Bond movie.

The film marks the final appearance of Daniel Craig as 007 and while Craig has been candid about his thoughts on the character (and making the movies), new footage has been revealed of his final-ever speech to the cast and crew of No Time To Die - and it's a pretty emotional one.

Speaking to the crew while in his signature tux, Craig explains what it feels like to have played the super spy.

In the speech, where Craig is clearly emotional, he notes: “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me. I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I’ve loved every single second of these movies.

"And especially this one because I’ve got up every morning, and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

While Craig has been fairly vocal in the past about playing the character - telling Time Out back at the launch of his previous outing Spectre that he would rather "slash my wrists," than playing the character again. Continuing: "I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on."

Well, now he is moving on with a movie that sees the spy retired in Jamaica, only for a kidnapping and a mysterious new big bad (played by Rami Malek) forcing him to don the tux one more time.

The No Time To Die release date is 30 September for the UK and 8 October in the US. This is some 18 months after the original release date of 2 April 2020.

Watch the speech in full below:

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last ever James Bond film. @007pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z

— Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021