Could Freeland's Old Tom Gin be the ultimate whiskey cross-over?
Prepare for an all-female affair thanks to this barrel-swap taste sensation
Prepare your tastebuds for something a little different, as Freeland Spirits unveils an all-new limited edition Old Tom Gin.
Empowering women the world over, this unique collaboration sees two entirely female-led teams join forces for one special release.
The brand is no stranger to experimentation, with this golden offering combining the most distinctive elements of gin and whiskey in a single bottle.
Never one to shy away from eccentric combinations - their motto is "small batch, big flavours" - the brand has previously experimented with gin aged in bourbon and pinot noir oak barrels.
Created by Molly Troupe, Freeland’s master distiller, this 57% ABV gin is a strong'n, with the liquid transfered from stills to casks, spending six months maturing in Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey barrels.
Sounds mouthwatering, doesn't it?
The process sees the wood infuse the gin with a deep ochre colour, infusing it with oak, orange, and sweet caramel notes according to the brand.
There's no doubt the US-based spirits maker is serving up something truly special, with limited edition 750ml bottles accompanied by a price tag of $49.99 USD.
The limited edition is available to purchase for US $49.99 from the brand's web store.
