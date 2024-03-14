Could Freeland's Old Tom Gin be the ultimate whiskey cross-over?

Prepare your tastebuds for something a little different, as Freeland Spirits unveils an all-new limited edition Old Tom Gin.

Empowering women the world over, this unique collaboration sees two entirely female-led teams join forces for one special release.

The brand is no stranger to experimentation, with this golden offering combining the most distinctive elements of gin and whiskey in a single bottle.

Never one to shy away from eccentric combinations - their motto is "small batch, big flavours" - the brand has previously experimented with gin aged in bourbon and pinot noir oak barrels.

With it's truly striking colouring (think a golden hue, usually found with whiskey), this juniper heavy offering is finished in none other than whiskey barrels.



Located in Portland, Oregon, Freeland Spirits is an all-female team, as is Tennessee-based Uncle Nearest.

Created by Molly Troupe, Freeland’s master distiller, this 57% ABV gin is a strong'n, with the liquid transfered from stills to casks, spending six months maturing in Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey barrels.

Sounds mouthwatering, doesn't it?

Hints of vanilla, lemon, candied orange, and pine combine with a velvety mouthfeel courtesy of this distinctive bottling.

A one-off expression designed to celebrate Women’s History Month, $5 from each bottle goes to Regarding Her - a non-profit that looks to propel female entrepreneurs into the drinks industry.

The process sees the wood infuse the gin with a deep ochre colour, infusing it with oak, orange, and sweet caramel notes according to the brand.

There's no doubt the US-based spirits maker is serving up something truly special, with limited edition 750ml bottles accompanied by a price tag of $49.99 USD.

“This launch is a celebration of the incredible women who have shaped the spirits industry and the world at large,” said Jill Kuehler, Founder of Freeland Spirits.

“Freeland Spirits recognises the importance of amplifying women’s voices and contributions and we are thrilled to come together during Women’s History Month to raise a glass to the women who have paved the way and continue to inspire us.”

The limited edition is available to purchase for US $49.99 from the brand's web store.