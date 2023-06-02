Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer IMAX print weighs more than a gorilla

Oppenheimer might just be the film we’re anticipating the most this summer, and its IMAX print is something to behold.

According to an Associated Press interview with director Christopher Nolan, the IMAX print for the film weighs over 600lbs. That is significantly more than the weight of the average male silverback gorilla, according to the folks over at the WWF.

The IMAX stock is also 11 miles long, such is the quality of this 70mm format. And Nolan says it’s the “best possible experience” you’re going to get with Oppenheimer.



Of course, as any IMAX fan will know, just because a cinema has “IMAX” slapped across its marketing doesn’t mean you’ll get that gorilla-weight experience. It’s what let to the term “lieMAX” popping up at least a decade ago.



Thankfully, IMAX has published a list of sites that will get the full 70mm print.



UK folks get three: the London BFI IMAX, Manchester’s Printworks Vue and the cinema within London’s Science Museum.



There are 21 US theatres getting the 70mm IMAX print. Check out the full list over at the IMAX website.



Oppenheimer is also being distributed to cinemas as a non-IMAX 70mm print — which Nolan describes as a “fabulous presentation” — but we don’t have a list of those cinemas right now.



“The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film,” Nolan told AP.



Oppenheimer is Nolan’s longest film to date, ticking past Interstellar’s 169 minutes at a fraction under three hours. It’s no wonder the IMAX print is such a whopper.

The film is due to hit cinemas on July 21. Pre-booking for any of the 70mm UK IMAX screens is not yet open, but you might want to keep an eye open for pre-booking as those early tickets are likely to sell out fast.