Bushmills unveils ultra-rare ‘once in a lifetime’ 36-Year-Old whiskey
It's a stylish bottle with a suitably handsome price tag
Bushmills Hill Street Edition is unlike any whiskey the producer has ever unleashed.
An ultra-rare blend that also happens to be the oldest expression ever released by The Old Bushmills Distillery, this all-new release has something special up its sleeve.
A 36-year-old Irish whiskey that pays homage to its Irish roots, this tasty wee dram has been crafted exclusively for Belfast's world-renowned whiskey shop The Friend at Hand.
The clue is most definitely in the name, with The Friend at Hand located on, you guessed it, Hill Street itself.
Serving up a selection of its own blends alongside limited-edition series, the store also stands on the precise spot where Bushmills' former headquarters was once located - a delightful homage to the past and the present.
It's also the last of its kind.
Exclusively matured in sherry wood, this limited-edition liquid is the very last available stock of Bushmills Single Malt.
A homage to Belfast’s whiskey history, this spirited release is a nod to the bonded warehouses that once lined Hill Street, a place where Bushmills' barrels could regularly be seen rolled down its now iconic cobbles to the docks.
Each limited-edition bottle from the collection includes memorabilia, including date-stamped, hand-written correspondence from the former Bushmills Belfast headquarters.
Priced in at £5,000 per bottle, this is anything but your average nightcap.
Speaking of the collaboration, Bushmills Master Blender, Alex Thomas, described the limited-edition release as a “once in a lifetime whiskey”.
With only 208 bottles of this 36-year-old in existence, this exclusive serve is set to be snapped up fast.
Available exclusively from The Friend at Hand, be sure to pick yourself up a bottle while stocks last.
