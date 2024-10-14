Bon appetit: New Eurostar first class dining menu will have your mouth watering long before you reach Paris

Paris is one of the most famous food cities in the world. But why wait until arrival for the culinary carnival to kick off? Eurostar has just revealed its new Eurostar Premier Dining menu and, if our GCSE French lessons haven’t failed us, it’s sounding… très bien.

It's been a full decade since Eurostar revised its fanciest dining option, previously catered for by French dining legend Raymond Blanc — but it's one of London's top British chefs taking the reins for the new-look menu.

Chef Jérémy Chan (who owns the two Michelin star rated Ikoyi on London’s Strand) has been recruited to set the menu for Eurostar’s top-tier passengers, and is joined by Jessica Préalpato (renowned for her French pastry desserts) and sommelier Honey Spencer, co-owner of Sune, to round out dessert and drinks menus.

Passengers can expect to enjoy dishes including mussel custard with saffron and caviar, and hibiscus and fermented Scotch bonnet, with Chan’s penchant for exotic spices a central theme.

“Each menu has been developed by the chefs during collaborative workshops and multiple tasting sessions with in-house teams to create a distinct signature cuisine that reflects Eurostar's identity and transports it perfectly onto the plates served on board,” reads an accompanying Eurostar statement.

“The promise: a premium offer that shakes up the norms of European travel.”

Want an idea of what to expect from the new menu’s offerings? Here’s a tasty potential pairing...

Amuse-bouche



Cauliflower piccalilli and curried cauliflower mousseline

Main courses

Hot option - Baked salmon, rice with coconut and black olives, tangy potatoes or

Cold option - Roasted pumpkin with honey and cashew miso

Cheese

Colston bassett (stilton), burnt honey and apple

Dessert

Citrus delight with green cardamom

Drinks

Champagne Fleury - Balanced and round on the palate, with the depth of Pinot Noir. Moving away from the big traditional houses, Fleury represents the new generation of Champagnes whose producers cultivate their own vineyards

Red wines

Domaine De La Dourbie, Oscar, IGP Hérault 2023 - Light with a touch of cocoa Symbiose, Merlot, IGP Pays d'Oc, 2023 - Blackcurrant and pepper aromas

White wines

Château La Mothe Dubourg, AOP Bordeaux, 2023 - Balanced and dry

Rosé wines

La Fleur de Julie, IGP Pays d'Oc, grenache, organic, 2023 - Fresh, with red fruit aromas

It sure beats a double pack of pork pies and a supermarket brand lager, which is our usual tipple when cross country-ing by train.

The first class food service, which can include a £350 tasting menu, will hit Eurostar passenger plates from November 4th.



Main image credit: Koray Firat / Eurostar