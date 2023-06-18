The best movie and TV dads of all time

From Jor-El’s baby-saving engineering to Bryan Mills’ daughter-rescuing-skills, we’ve been taking notes on child-rearing from our screen heroes since we were kids ourselves.

Who didn’t secretly want Darth Vader to breathe “I am your father…”, or have John Matrix wreck a mall and an entire villa complex just to save them from the bad guys? Now, you may soon be that dad – building stuff (probably flatpack furniture, rather than space-pods), keeping a keen eye (nanny cam first, full-blown MI5 monitoring later) and clearing all known threats (in the playground, at least).

Here’s our guide to the teachings of the best film and TV dads of all time...