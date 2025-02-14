Barbican’s car park set to become a club this summer

The Barbican is converting its underground car park into a club this Spring through to the Summer as part of its Feel the Sound exhibition.

Feel the Sound is described as a 'multi-sensory' exhibition where attendees can "move to the beat of international car sound systems, sing with a digital quantum choir, uncover your inner symphony, experience music without sound and discover a song for your future self". However, one of those feelings won't be freezing in a car park, as the event will run from the 22nd of May to the 31st of August once the weather is a bit milder.

This underground transformation will be handled by Temporary Pleasure known for the Scaffolding Stage in Dublin, Prototype Club in Barcelona and more. The Car Park 5 space to host an installation fittingly named Joy Ride — although I think "where do I pay for my ticket" would've been a better name.

The Joy Ride installation will dive into the relationship between boy racers and DIY raves, with the car park also featuring a modified car sound system. If this is executed well, it should feel like an elevated version of sitting in car parks with your mates at 17, just before you're old enough to go out properly. The car park will be home to a Domestic Data Streamers installation, described as "a team of 30 life forms focused on turning Excel spreadsheets into erotic lyrics." The installation is called Forever Frequencies.

'Frequencies, sound, rhythms and vibrations' are the order of the day

Feel the Sound is being co-produced by Tokyo-based culture hub MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, which is also opening a cultural hub in Tokyo, Japan, in 2026 as part of the TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY development.

Beyond that subterranean club space, the exhibition will also feature installations across the Barbican's Curve Gallery, and Lakeside Foyer alongside Car Park 5.

For more information and tickets (once available), check out the Feel the Sound page so you can get involved too.

Image Credit: Zachary Hertzman/MONOM

