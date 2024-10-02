Apple Watch Series 10: 10 things you need to know

The Apple Watch Series 10 celebrates a decade of Apple wearable computers, and it’s the biggest and best model to date. It’s also the thinnest, which makes this the first Apple Watch to look less like a slab of tech and more like something you could wear to a nice event.

But the new Apple Watch is about more than just looks. This is also the most advanced Apple Watch ever and in some ways it’s more capable than the supposedly range-topping Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s also much cheaper, starting at just £399. We’re big fans, and here are ten things that you should absolutely know about Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch.

Image Credit: Apple





1. It’s sleeker than ever

The Apple Watch Series 10 is almost 10% thinner than the model that came before it, which doesn’t sound like much. But on the wrist, it’s a difference that might surprise you. In our testing, we noticed that metal bracelets that previously fit when wearing an older Apple Watch no longer do, and require a link taking out. So there’s that

2. It’s faster than any Apple Watch you’ve ever owned

The Apple Watch might not compete with the latest Mac or iPhone when it comes to performance, but it doesn’t need to. It just needs to do what you want it to, when you want it to do it. And it needs to do it with a rapidity that hasn’t always been present. The new S10 SiP (system-in-package) has a built-in Neural Engine and is more than up to the task. And it’s a generation newer than the S9 in the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

3. You need to see the display to believe it

Apple’s new displays are, frankly, stunning. The new Apple Watch offers a display up to 30% larger in terms of active screen real estate than the Apple Watch Series 6 and up to 9% larger than the Apple Watch Series 9. And it shows. You’ll see more, or bigger, on-screen text, and Apple’s stunning watch faces never looked better.

Image Credit: Apple

4. Wide-angle OLED, you say?

All Apple Watches have used OLED displays, but the Apple Watch Series 10 is the first to use a wide-angle OLED display. It’s more power efficient, but the key thing you will notice is the way you can more easily read the time when the watch is by your side.

5. Apple Watch, now with more tick-tock

No, not TikTok, that’s a different thing entirely. We’re talking about the way the new OLED display technology allows the Apple Watch Series 10 to ratchet down the refresh rate in such a way that it can still show you the second hand even when the display isn’t active. And it does that without destroying battery life, as if by magic.

6. Apple changed the charging game

If you’re someone who wears their Apple Watch overnight, you’ll already know that charging can be a problem. Thankfully, the Apple Watch Series 10 charges faster than ever and can be charged to 80% battery in just 30 minutes — perfect for those top-ups while you have your morning shower.

7. Sleep more easily with sleep apnea detection

Sleep apnea is a condition that causes people to stop breathing during their sleep, and it can be a big issue if left untreated. Thankfully, the Apple Watch Ultra 10 can now detect a possible sleep apnea issue when worn overnight for a 30-day period. Just make sure to get a proper diagnosis from a healthcare professional once the alarm has been raised.

Image Credit: Apple

8. Jet Black is the new Midnight

The aluminum Apple Watch remains this year, but there’s a new color. Out is the previous Midnight in favor of a new Jet Black. It’s stunning and is sure to be the go-to option for a whole lot of buyers. It’s the first aluminum Apple Watch to carry a glossy finish, too. Don’t worry, the Starlight and Rose Gold colors are still around and as matte as ever.

9. Stainless steel is so last year

The popular — and pricey — stainless steel Apple Watch is gone this year, replaced by a titanium offering that is around 20% lighter. It’s available in Natural, Gold, and Slate, the first of which is similar to the iconic Apple Watch Ultra color we’re all so familiar with.

10. Apple Watch Series 10 will be the scourge of public transport

This is a feature that everyone wanted but will immediately hate — Apple Watch Series 10 can play music and other audio via its built-in speaker for the first time. Yes, you’re going to hear teenagers playing music from the back of the bus on their Apple Watches, and there’s nothing that you’re going to be able to do to stop it.

There is so much to like about the Apple Watch Series 10 that it’s a worthy celebration of the 10th anniversary of the very first model’s 2014 launch. Is it a huge redesign akin to the iPhone X? It isn’t, but did it really need to be? We’d suggest not, and this is a no-brainer upgrade for many people, especially owners of older models.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available now, from £399