Amazon Prime Video latest epic TV show revealed - and it's got an A-list cast

New details about one of the biggest shows to hit Prime Video and Peacock this year have been revealed, thanks to the arrival of a teaser for Roman epic Those About To Die.

The show, created by Roland Emmerich, is a star-studded affair with Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs, King Lear), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Tom Hughes (The English, Victoria) and Sara Martins (Tell No One, Death in Paradise) all starring.

Image Credit: Prime Video

Plot-wise, the show is centred on one of the most thrilling aspects of the Roman Empire, the races at Circus Maximus and the gladiatorial games that are packed with bloodlust and deception.

The show has a very Game of Thrones feel, with four factions: Blue, Red, White, and Green all wanting to gain control of Rome's burgeoning entertainment scene.

Speaking about the show when it was first announced, Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said to Deadline: "Those About To Die takes on Ancient Rome in a completely new way.

"While the series will be epic in scope and have the spectacle of gladiators and chariot racing, it also has unexpected characters amidst palace intrigue and a dark criminal underworld. We jumped at the opportunity to partner with the unmatched creative minds of Roland Emmerich, Robert Rodat, Harald Kloser, AGC Studios and Gianni Nunnari’s Hollywood Gang to create this bold, action-packed series for Peacock audiences.”

While this all sounds fun, the proof is in seeing what Emmerich has created - and given that we were all stung by how bad Moonfall was, he has quite a bit to prove. The good thing is, Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan) is on scripting duties and Marco Kreuzpaintner (The Lazarus Project) is also on board as co-showrunner.

The first trailer is brief but good with frenetic glimpses of chariot racing and gladiators fighting. And if anyone can do a sword-and-sandals epic justice, it's Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Those About To Die will start streaming on Thursday, 18 July 18 on Peacock in the US. For Canada, the UK and elsewhere it's hitting Prime Video Friday, 19 July.