Aldi launch a tote bag with concealed wine dispenser for on-the-go drinking

When it comes to concealing alcohol, festival goers have come up with all manner of creative concepts over the years. Remember those ‘padded’ bras that were actually bolstered by bags of wine? Yup, nothing comes between the Brits and their booze.

Now though, Aldi has joined the party, offering up the ultimate booze smuggling accessory. Yes, you can now get your hands on a bag that contains a hidden wine dispenser from the isles of your local supermarket.





Stylish and ideal for stashing the sauvignon, the tote features a removable pouch, insulated wine cooler (well, I guess it’s technically a ‘liquid cooler’) and a smartly concealed tap for easy dispensing.









The good news? The bag will be available to purchase on December 21 as part of Aldi's Special Buys offerings. The bad news? You have to live in Astralia to get your hands on it.





The bag, which comes in an attractive palm print, costs an affordable $25 (around £13). And the best news is that the pouch is reusable, meaning you can feel a little less guilty about your impact on the environment.





One prospective buyer commented of the bag, ‘Next level! Lol does it come in a clutch size lol.’





Another goes on to state: ‘Looks like a great Christmas present idea... We could even take them to work.’



