A Super Mario Bros game just became the most expensive of all time

An NES Super Mario Bros cartridge has just become the most expensive game of all time, selling at auction for $660,000.

This smashes a previous auctioned-off original game by some $500,000. The game in question was shrink wrapped back in 1986 and remained untouched since. According to the seller, it was put in a desk drawer and forgotten about.

The game went up for sale at Heritage Auction and while it's not a first edition of the game, but one of the first shrink-wrapped editions of the game.

The auction company spoke to Ars Technica about the sale, with Video Games Director Valarie McLeckie, noting: "As soon as this copy of Super Mario Bros. arrived at Heritage, we knew the market would find it just as sensational as we did.

"Even so, the degree to which this game was embraced outside the market has been nothing short of exceptional, and that aspect of this sale has certainly exceeded our expectations. Though, I suppose we can’t be too shocked; who doesn’t love Mario?"

Who doesn't love Mario, indeed.

It's been quite the week for Mario. The plumber celebrated its 35th anniversary then 1 April came around and Super Mario 3D All-Stars is no longer on sale, with Nintendo revealing that the game was a limited release.