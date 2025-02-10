A new Back to the Future game is in the works

Back to the Future is being lined up for a new video game adaptation.

That’s according to the classic time travel movie’s writer Bob Gale, who revealed that a new interactive take on the franchise is in the earliest stages of development.

“We’ve got a shot at a new video game based on Back to the Future,” said Gale in an interview with Cleveland.com.

“I don’t want to tell you any more than that because I’m not allowed to, but this is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Knock on wood that it will happen. Of course, 2025 is the 40th anniversary of the original movie. We’re planning on some events, plus there’s a documentary that’s in post-production now about the making of the musical.”

Gale didn't share any more details however, so no word yet which development team is working up the concept, nor which platform we can anticipate it landing on.

No Fox, no film

Considering how readily Hollywood milks its sacred cows, the Back to the Future franchise has been pretty much walled off when it comes to reboots, spin-offs and adaptations. Beyond its original three movies, there’s only been a handful of video games (the most recent of which was a well-received adventure from Telltale Games in 2010, pictured up top), a theme park ride, a short-lived animated series and a (rather excellent) musical.

Compare that to similarly beloved franchises like Jurassic Park, Star Wars or Indiana Jones, which go barely months without some fresh call for a reboot or sequel, and you can easily picture some hand-wringing execs slobbering over the possibility of throwing Tom Holland into a DeLorean and printing some money.

“One of the things I say to people when they ask about a part four is, do you want to see a 'Back to the Future' movie without Michael J. Fox?”, noted Gale, however.

“They think about it for a moment and say, no, probably not.”

But a digital gaming version of McFly? If The recent Indiana Jones and The Great Circle’s recast-and-digitised Harrison Ford sets the standard, we’ll happily snog our mums and floor that accelerator all the way to 88mph.