8 best deals of the week: cheap whisky, gin, Fitbits and more

Welcome to this week’s Shortlist Recommends, your weekly dose of deals. We have something for everyone this week. There are, as always, a bunch of booze discounts to make sure your drinks cupboards are stocked up. But if you are currently doing Stoptober, then we have some gaming discounts to keep you occupied, as well as a cracking price on the Fitbit Versa AND one of the best trimmers we’ve used - the Philips OneBlade - has got a whopping 33% off.

As always, these deals have been hand-picked by the team and we always do our best to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. We will also be ramping up our deals coverage on the site in the run-up to Black Friday, so keep our guide bookmarked.





ShortList is reader-supported, so when you buy through links on our site, we may earn a small commission.





\ 33% off Philips OneBlade Trimmer £39.99 The Philips OneBlade is something our editor swears by - it’s a great trimmer for those who don’t have a full beard but still want to keep their stubble in check. There are a number of heads that go with it and the battery life on the thing is impressive. View now in Amazon

\ 55% off PlayStation PS4 Controller Shaped Mug £7 Look, Christmas is creeping up on us and you know you are going to need some stocking fillers. Yes, the handle looks impractical but there is something great about this PlayStation mug - we love that is uses the old, classic logo too. With 55% off you’d be a, er, mug not to buy it. View now in Amazon

\ 55% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4) £24.74 There are a ton of discounts on the PlayStation Store right now. Our pick is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Odyssey breathes new life into a franchise that has been turned up to 11 (games). At 55% off, this is the best price we have ever seen Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and is an absolute essential purchase, if you don’t have it already. View now in the Playstation Store \ 28% off The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky £23 You can’t go wrong with Glenlivet Founder's Reserve - usually this bottle retails for over £30 so to see it closer to the £20 mark is brilliant. This isn’t a whisky for special occasions, but one to whip out when you want a no-nonsense dram. Taste wise, it’s on the sweeter side than most but this just makes it easier to drink. View now in Amazon \ 40% off The Little Book of Craft Beer: A guide to over 100 of the world's finest brews £6 One of the best books on craft beer around - this is a great look at the explosion of craft beer over the years. Given the choice of ales right now is sometimes a little too much, this distills everything you need to know into one handy compendium. Perfect, then for those who want to become a booze bore. View now in Amazon \ 22% off Sipsmith London Dry Gin £22.50 Sipsmith London Dry Gin is one of the most dependable gins around, offering a taste of lemon curd and citrus. It’s not too heady, which means that it mixes really well with tonic, but the real kicker here is the price - it’s as cheap as we’ve seen it this year. View now in Amazon \ 33% off KIRK and SWEENEY 12 yrs Rum £28 There’s a decent 33% off KIRK and SWEENEY 12 yrs Rum. This is also the same price you can find the bottle in Sainsbury’s at the moment - it’s a brilliant price for a rum that has had a good amount of maturity. It’s also a nice replacement to the likes of Mount Gay and is close to getting a place in our best rums list. View now in Amazon \ 30% Fitbit Versa £140 A great price for a great fitness tracker. If you are looking for something that’s easy to use, that will track your runs and swims, then you really can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Versa. It has a decent four days’ battery life, heart monitoring and its clock faces are endlessly customisable. It’s rare to see this device for under £150. View now in Amazon



