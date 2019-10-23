8 best deals of the day: major discounts on whisky, bluetooth speakers and more

We’re not ones to mess around when it comes to the deals we choose. This week we've gone for the basics needed to make life that little bit rosier.
1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
The new Amazon Echo Dot is a mini powerhouse of a device. While the first version of the Dot was a decent add-on to another speaker to make it Alexa enabled, this one isn’t a go between but a fully fledged speaker that sounds great and has a ton of smarts.
2. Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This Bluetooth speaker from Anker has brilliant reviews and is something of a steal at this price. You'll get plenty of volume out of it, and 12 hours of battery life from a single charge - plus it'll keep going after a dunking under water.
3. Edinburgh Gin 1670 Royal Botanical Gardens
This limited-edition gin is the result of a partnership with Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and comes with hints of spice and a load of classic juniper flavour. It's a bit pricey usually, but at 30% off today only, we think it deserves a spot in our drinks cabinet/kitchen cupboard.
4. Peaky Blinders: The Real Story
Peaky Blinders has been one of the biggest success stories to come out of the UK in recent years. Its glossy take on the real-life exploits of the notorious Birmingham gang is compelling viewing. The true story is just as compelling and this book reveals all about Billy Kimber and his war against London gangs.
5. The Hacienda: How Not to Run a Club (Kindle Edition)
This is a fantastic book and well worth a quid for the Kindle edition. Written by Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook - who was co-owner of the Hacienda - the book charts the rise and fall of the club and dance music in general. Also available in paperback for £6.47.
6. Canadian Club Blended Whisky
Canadian Club got its cool back when Don Draper in Mad Men had it as his slurp of choice and since then, it hasn’t lost it. Taste wise, it’s smooth with a hint of spice and there’s a nice oaky finish to it, too. Personally we’d have it as part of a mixer - but it’s just as good neat.
7. TP-Link Smart Plug
If you've spent the morning with a niggling worry in the back of your mind that you might have left the iron on, then it's time you invested in a smart plug. This one works with Alexa and Google Home, and has great reviews. For £15, it's also a great deal.
8. Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum
When it comes to rum, you definitely can’t go wrong with Mount Gay. It’s a fantastic-tasting rum and the Black Barrel variant is smoother than the original barrel - with notes of vanilla and caramel. At 30% off, this is something of a steal.