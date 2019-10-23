8 best deals of the day: major discounts on whisky, bluetooth speakers and more

We’re not ones to mess around when it comes to the deals we choose. This week we've gone for the basics needed to make life that little bit rosier.

There’s smart tech to enhance your home, a couple of cheap but brilliant books and three fantastic bottles of plonk.

Our favourite? 30% off Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum is hard deal to resist.

As always, these deals are hand picked by the team and they are things we actually want to buy, so go ahead and pick up a bargain.

1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The new Amazon Echo Dot is a mini powerhouse of a device. While the first version of the Dot was a decent add-on to another speaker to make it Alexa enabled, this one isn’t a go between but a fully fledged speaker that sounds great and has a ton of smarts.

was £39.99 save 30% Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £34.99 View now at Amazon





2. Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker from Anker has brilliant reviews and is something of a steal at this price. You'll get plenty of volume out of it, and 12 hours of battery life from a single charge - plus it'll keep going after a dunking under water.

was £35.99 save 36% Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker​ £22.99 View now at Amazon





3. Edinburgh Gin 1670 Royal Botanical Gardens

This limited-edition gin is the result of a partnership with Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and comes with hints of spice and a load of classic juniper flavour. It's a bit pricey usually, but at 30% off today only, we think it deserves a spot in our drinks cabinet/kitchen cupboard.

was £39.99 - save 30% Edinburgh Gin 1670 Royal Botanical Gardens​ £27.99 View now at Amazon

4. Peaky Blinders: The Real Story

Peaky Blinders has been one of the biggest success stories to come out of the UK in recent years. Its glossy take on the real-life exploits of the notorious Birmingham gang is compelling viewing. The true story is just as compelling and this book reveals all about Billy Kimber and his war against London gangs.

was £8.99 - save 67% Peaky Blinders: The Real Story £3.00 View now at Amazon





5. The Hacienda: How Not to Run a Club (Kindle Edition)

This is a fantastic book and well worth a quid for the Kindle edition. Written by Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook - who was co-owner of the Hacienda - the book charts the rise and fall of the club and dance music in general. Also available in paperback for £6.47.

was £8.99 - save 89% The Hacienda: How Not To Run A Club (Kindle Edition)​ £0.99 View now at Amazon

6. Canadian Club Blended Whisky

Canadian Club got its cool back when Don Draper in Mad Men had it as his slurp of choice and since then, it hasn’t lost it. Taste wise, it’s smooth with a hint of spice and there’s a nice oaky finish to it, too. Personally we’d have it as part of a mixer - but it’s just as good neat.

was £25.99 - save 38% Canadian Club Blended Whisky £16.00 View now at Amazon

7. TP-Link Smart Plug

If you've spent the morning with a niggling worry in the back of your mind that you might have left the iron on, then it's time you invested in a smart plug. This one works with Alexa and Google Home, and has great reviews. For £15, it's also a great deal.

was £19.99 - save 25% TP-Link Smart Plug £14.99 View now at Amazon

8. Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum

When it comes to rum, you definitely can’t go wrong with Mount Gay. It’s a fantastic-tasting rum and the Black Barrel variant is smoother than the original barrel - with notes of vanilla and caramel. At 30% off, this is something of a steal.

was £30 - save 30% Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum £20.90 View now at Amazon