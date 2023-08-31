Netflix has been releasing its own exclusive original movies regularly over the past year. But the upcoming Fall line-up is one of its best yet, mixing in a number of Oscar hopefuls with big-name vehicles and even a nice dose of art house.

We have been through the upcoming Netflix movie slate so you don't have to and have pruned its line-up to seven movies we can't wait to see - and we reckon they should be on your watchlist, too.

Speaking of WatchLists, don't forget to check out our What To Watch guide, which has a weekly dose of the best new things that you should be watching.

Before you do, though, here are 7 upcoming Netflix movies you need to know about...

1. El Conde

Image Credit: Netflix

Pablo Larraín is one of the most exciting filmmakers around right now. Just watch Jackie to see how he experiments with form to create a dreamlike biopic of the First Lady. El Conde looks to be his most experimental movie yet. The synopsis is as follows: "Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won't let him go without one last bite."



It's a black comedy that's debuting at Venice Film Festival so we should get some reviews soon.

Release date: 15 September

2. Spy Kids: Armageddon

Image Credit: Netflix

Robert Rodriguez is back in familiar territory with Spy Kids: Armageddon, a reboot of sorts of his incredibly successful children's spy franchise. This one star Zachary Levi, fresh from Shazam! and it has the type of storyline you would expect: a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus and the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents - and the world.

We're a sucker for a good Rodriguez family flick and this one is shaping up to be a lot of fun.

Release date: 22 September

3. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Image Credit: Netflix

When Netflix nabbed the rights to many of Roald Dahl's fantastic fables, the promise was to give justice to the stories with great filmmakers taking control. While we still have to wait to see what Paddington's Paul King does with Wonka, Wes Anderson has tackled The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, about someone who can predict the future thanks to a magical book.

It's a short story, and this film is only 37 minutes long, but it's packed with great actors - Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and Richard Ayoade - and looks like another pristine Anderson picture.

Release date: 27 September

4. Reptile

Image Credit: Netflix

It feels like an age since we have seen Benicio Del Toro take a starring role in a movie, which makes Reptile all the more enticing. The creepy movie is about a detective who is trying to solve the murder of a real estate agent but, by doing so, his own life starts to unravel.

Reptile also stars Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone, and is directed by acclaimed music director Grant Singer.

Release date: 6 October

5. Old Dads



Image Credit: Netflix

You would be forgiven in thinking this one was just another throwaway comedy by Netflix, given its name, but the brilliant Bill Burr is behind this. The stand-up has created a cutting comedy, where three people sell their company to younger millennials and get a does of just how out of step with the world they are.

Bill Burr stars, directs and writes this one, with Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine also involved.

Release date: 20 October

6. Pain Hustlers



Image Credit: Netflix

After spending much of the last decade in the wonderful world of wizarding, knocking out Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, David Yates is back in the real world, directing a movie about the dodgy goings on of a pharmaceutical start-up. The cast for this one is top-notch, with Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Catherine O'Hara and Andy Garcia all starring.

Release date: 27 October

7. The Killer

Image Credit: Netflix

Hopefully this one needs no introduction: The Killer is our most anticipated movie of the year. Directed by David Fincher, the movie is about a hitman who botches a job and finds himself at odds with the world he once worked in. It's based on an acclaimed graphic novel of the same name and has been adapted by Andrew Kevin Walker. This is the first time Fincher and Walker have worked on a feature together, since Se7en. Add to the fact that Michael Fassbender stars and what you have is one (hopefully) cool movie.

Release date: 10 November