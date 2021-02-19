7 reasons why the OnePlus Nord N10 5G should be your next phone

Stop right there. Don’t even think about spending thousands on your next smartphone, there really is no need. Not when the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is available - a phone that redefines what you can get at a price point that’s, well, fantastic.

At £249, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a raft of features, given you the ultimate value for money. It’s a handset that brings the premium smartphone experience to a wider audience and is bursting with features that will make you question why you ever spent ridiculous money on a phone in the past.

Here are 7 things you need to know about the OnePlus Nord N10 5G - your next phone.



1. The screen is super smooth

No, we’re not talking about the glass (although that’s obviously lovely and smooth) but the technology behind it, which offers a blistering 90Hz refresh rate. The higher the refresh rate, the better a phone is for things like gaming and movie watching, so the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is more than equipped in this area. The phone also combines its beautiful big high-definition display with expansive dual stereo speakers.

2. Its quad-camera setup will make you smile

Four cameras. Seriously, count them if you don’t believe us. While this sort of setup is usually reserved for higher-priced handsets, OnePlus has decided to cater for your imaging needs with a 64 MP main lens, a 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a dedicated macro (for those close-up shots) and monochrome (for those arty black-and-white images) lens. If that wasn’t enough, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a front-facing 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

3. Fast charging means you don’t have to slow your pace

One of the most annoying aspects of any phone is that you have to regularly charge it - not so with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Its Warp Charge fast-charging tech is absolutely brilliant at getting your phone charged quickly, so you can spend less time plugged in and more time out and about.

4. The phone’s Oxygen OS is one of the best around

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is an Android phone unlike any other - and this is thanks to its operating system. Called OxygenOS 10.5, it offers a fast and smooth, high-end software experience. This includes brilliant features such as Dark Mode and Zen Mode, which helps you put your phone down and get some peace every now and again. And it’s all completely customisable, offering the ultimate smartphone experience.

5. It’s big on power and performance

To make sure the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has enough grunt, it’s been given 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB, so you‘ve no need to worry about not having enough space to store all your favorite apps, games, movies, and songs. This is rounded off by a next-gen processor, the brilliantly named Qualcomm Snapdragon 690.

6. It’s 5G ready

Even if your home town hasn’t yet got 5G, it’s coming - and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is already equipped to deal with the super-fast speeds that 5G offers. With average speeds of 150-200Mbps, this is not to be sniffed at.

7. Let’s talk about that price again

That’s right, you get all of the above for a ridiculously reasonable £249, which makes this one of the cheapest 5G phones on the planet right now. Couple this with a big battery, a quad-camera setup and superb power and performance - and what you have is a phone that’s both impressive and affordable.

Head to OnePlus’ official site to learn more. You can also purchase the OnePlus Nord N10 5G from Amazon.