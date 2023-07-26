5 things to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5

Flippin' hell Samsung has done it again, announcing upgrades to its Fold and Flip line-up at a big Samsung Unpacked bash in South Korea.

The news phones are foldables, a market Samsung pretty much started. But now there are many more rivals to choose from, including the recent Google Pixel Fold.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 made of the right stuff to get you to part with your cash? Here are 5 things to know...

1. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a lot of Flex

Image Credit: Samsung

The Flip 5 has been given a bigger Flex window now 3.78 times larger than the previous generation. This means more customisation options, including some decent-looking clock faces, widgets like stock market updates and Quick Settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This means that you can do A LOT with the handset, before you actually flip open the thing.

When you do flip the Flip, though, the new Flex Hinge is said to enhance the foldable experience, while improving on the look and design of the thing. This can also be seen on the Fold 5.

2. AI has come to help you with you camera skills

Image Credit: Samsung

Now, AI might be a swear word right now for many people but it's been put to good use in the Flip 5, improved Nightography capabilities, less noise and detailed and colour enhancements.

The Dual Preview functionality also means you will be able to compose shots with ease and a Super Steady feature takes all the bumps and judders out of video streaming on the go.

3. The Fold 5 has a MASSIVE screen

Image Credit: Samsung

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the thinnest, lightest Fold yet and when you open the thing up like a book you are met with a screen that measures 7.6-inches, which makes it pretty much a tablet.

The screen is bright, too, as peak brightness has increased by more than 30%, up to 1750 nits. This essentially means that not even the power of the sun will get in the way of your Netflix viewing.

4. The S Pen is back! And this time it's slim-lined

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung's innovative stylus, the S Pen is back, thanks to the S Pen Fold Edition. Having the S Pen means you can annotate on the go, doodle and play with it like it's a fidget spinner. Or should that be fidget s-penner?

5. There's power behind these foldables

Image Credit: Samsung

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are powered by a the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. This offers up graphic enhancements, multi-gaming functionality, AI and graphic enhancements.

There is also a cooling system embedded into the handsets, so no matter how hot your gaming marathons are the phones should stay nice and cool.

Couple this with a long-lasting battery that's been optimised to make sure it lasts as long as it can and what you have are two impressive foldables.



The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are available for pre-order from 26th July and will be on-sale from 11th August.



The Flip 5 is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, costing: 256GB, £1,049; 512GB, £1,149.

The Fold 5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, costing: 256GB, £1,749; 512GB, £1,849; 1TB, £2,049.