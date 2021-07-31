30 Pieces Of wisdom From Doctor Who

While you may believe the Doctor's knowledge is only relative to the complexities of time travel, there are some bits of Gallifreyan wisdom that are actually applicable to everyday life.

Here, we’ve compiled the best pieces of advice from the various versions of the Doctor, and some of his companions, to help you out whether you're going to a party (always take a banana) or battling evil (run for your life).

UPDATED: We've added to our pantheon of Doctor Who based material and now have a best Doctor Who doctor guide and the best Doctor Who episodes of all time feature. So once you have read these words of wisdom, head to those.

Basically, what we're saying is you can trust him, he's the Doctor

1. The Doctor, 11th (Matt Smith)

"Everything's got to end sometime. Otherwise nothing would ever get started."

- A Christmas Carol

2. The Doctor, 10th (David Tennant)



"Some people live more in twenty years than others do in eighty. It's not the time that matters, it's the person."

- The Lazarus Experiment

3. Wilfred Mott (Bernard Cribbins)



"You're not gonna make the world any better by shouting at it!"

- Turn Left

4. Rose Tyler (Billie Piper)



"You don't just give up. You don't just let things happen. You make a stand. You say no. You have the guts to do what's right when everyone else just runs away!"

- The Parting of the Ways

5. The Doctor, 4th (Tom Baker)



"There's no point in being grown up if you can't be childish sometimes."

- Robot

6. The Doctor, 11th (Matt Smith)



"Good men don't need rules."

- A Good Man Goes to War

7. The Doctor, 6th (Colin Baker)



"Rest is for the weary, sleep is for the dead."

- Attack of the Cybermen

8. The Doctor, 11th (Matt Smith)



"Never run when you're scared."

- Let's Kill Hitler

9. Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen)



"The universe has to move forward. Pain and loss, they define us as much as happiness or love. Whether it's a world, or a relationship... Everything has its time. And everything ends."

- School Reunion

10. The Doctor, 11th (Matt Smith)



"Don't get into a spaceship with a madman.”

- Journey to the Centre of the TARDIS

11. The Doctor, 5th (Peter Davison)



"There’s always something to look at if you open your eyes!"

- Kinda

12. The Doctor, 3rd (Jon Pertwee)



"A straight line may be the shortest distance between two points, but it is by no means the most interesting."

- The Time Warrior

13. The Doctor, 11th (Matt Smith)



"The way I see it, every life is a pile of good things and... bad things. The good things don't always soften the bad things, but vice versa, the bad things don't necessarily spoil the good things or make them unimportant."

- Vincent and The Doctor

14. The Doctor, 4th (Tom Baker)



"You can't rule the world in hiding. You've got to come out on the balcony sometimes and wave a tentacle."

- Terror of the Zygons

15. The Doctor, 4th (Tom Baker)



"One good solid hope's worth a cart-load of certainties."

- Warrior's Gate

16. Reinette Poisson: (Sophia Myles)



"One may tolerate a world of demons for the sake of an angel."

- The Girl in the Fireplace

17. Amy Pond (Karen Gillan)



"If we're going to die, let's die looking like a Peruvian folk band."

- Amy's Choice

18. The Doctor, 3rd (Jon Pertwee)



"Superior intelligence and senseless cruelty just do not go together."

- The Three Doctors

19. The Doctor, 11th (Matt Smith)



"Letting it get to you. You know what that's called? Being alive. Best thing there is. Being alive right now is all that counts."

- The Doctor's Wife

20. The Doctor, 10th (David Tennant)



"Almost every species in the universe has an irrational fear of the dark. But they're wrong. 'Cause it's not irrational."

- Silence in the Library

21. The Doctor, 2nd (Patrick Troughton)



"There are some corners of the universe which have bred the most terrible things. Things which act against everything we believe in. They must be fought."

- The Moonbase

22. The Doctor, 4th (Tom Baker)



"Just be your natural, horrid self."

- The Masque of Mandragora

23. The Doctor, 11th (Matt Smith)



"There’s always a way out."

- The Time of Angels

24. The Doctor, 3rd (Jon Pertwee)



"Courage isn't just a matter of not being frightened, you know. It's being afraid and doing what you have to do anyway."

- Planet of the Daleks

25. The Doctor, 4th (Tom Baker)



"The very powerful and the very stupid have one thing in common. They don't alter their views to fit the facts. They alter the facts to fit the views. Which can be uncomfortable if you happen to be one of the facts that needs altering".

- The Face of Evil

26. Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman)



"If you step on a butterfly, you change the future of the human race."

- The Shakespeare Code

27. The Doctor, 4th (Tom Baker)



"Never be certain of anything. It's a sign of weakness."

- The Face of Evil

28. The Doctor, 9th (Christopher Eccleston)



"Run for your life."

- Rose

29. The Doctor, 4th (Tom Baker)



"To the rational mind, nothing is inexplicable; only unexplained."

- The Robots of Death

30. The Doctor, 10th (David Tennant)



"Always take a banana to a party."

- The Girl in the Fireplace