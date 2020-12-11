ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
10 new Marvel shows are coming - plus a new Fantastic 4 movie!

Disney just showed off the future of Marvel. Wow.

Marc Chacksfield
11 December 2020

Disney has been busier over the last year, what with launching Disney Plus and the like. But it is set to get a hell of a lot bigger, if its Disney Investor Day is anything to go by. At the event it showcased a whole host of Marvel content. Here's what you need to know.

We are getting 10 new Marvel series over the next few years. They will be billed as Disney Plus Originals.

“Production values with streaming is on a par on feature releases, the only difference is length,” says Bob Iger about the streaming content Disney is making for Disney Plus. And he's not wrong with what has just been announced...

There was more mention of WandaVision, the first MCU show on Disney Plus. We got a look at the brand-new trailer - it uses the Monkees song Daydream Believer - and charts the pair through different televisual years. It looks fantastic, bizarre and brilliant.


It was also announced that America Chavez will be in the movie. It will connect to WandaVision and the new Spider-Man movie. Ooh!

Next up was more about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - we got a first look and it is pretty much a movie told in six parts. It's coming to Disney Plus in March and we can't wait.


Black Widow is coming to the big screen in 2021, so we won't be seeing this one on Disney Plus any time soon.

We will see Loki though, and we will see him in May next year. Owen Wilson and Richard E Grant will be in the show. Loki is a crime thriller. We got a first look and it starts straight after the events in Endgame.

He's in somewhere called the TVA and it's going to be one helluvah strange show.


We also got a glimpse of Marvel's What If... and it looks like it could one of the most exciting things to come from Disney Plus, with the animated show shifting the narrative of what we know about Marvel.


Brief mentions of Shang-Chi and Ms Marvel were shown, too. Ms Marvel is confirmed in Captain Marvel 2.

We also got confirmation that Kate Bishop will be played by Hailee Steinfeld.

We also got information about She-Hulk and confirmation that Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo will star, as will Tim Roth as The Abomination.

Secret Invasion is coming to Disney Plus, as is Armor Wars (with Don Cheedle). This will be "a classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?"

Ironheart is heading to Disney Plus, too. According to Marvel, "Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man."


We will also be getting The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special - something we will see in 2022. Guardians of the Guardian 3 is coming in 2023.

Thor Love And Thunder has Christian Bale as the villain.

Blade announcements are coming soon and the third Ant-Man movie will come and is called Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film and Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer are returning. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

To honour the legacy of Black Panther, Black Panther II is coming but the main character won't be recast.

Fantastic 4 is coming and directed by Spider-Man Homecoming's Jon Watts!

