PSA: Pubs could be allowed to stay open late during the next World Cup

The only thing that can ruin a penalty kick off during a tense national match is hearing that last orders bell ring out. Okay, maybe it’s not the only thing, but it’s definitely up there. But, that could soon be about to change, as UK pubs are gearing up to keep the pints poured until the late hours as football fans take over pubs once again.

FIFA is planning some late-night World Cup kick-offs for 2026 in a strategic move to dodge the rather hot temperatures of North America where the games are taking place, meaning you could be holed up in your local for much later than usual.

Under the new proposed plans, UK pubs would be allowed to stay open until 1am next year, so England fans can cheer on their favourite Lions late into the night.

FIFA is set to push kick offs as late as 11pm, all the way up to 2am in order to keep the player out of the scorching daytime heat, forcing a change in usual football viewing habits.

The 2026 World Cup will take place across the US, Canada, and Mexico next summer - each region famous for its sweltering summer temperatures, which look to rise above regulated safe playing levels. FIFA bosses have confirmed that past tournaments have influenced the decision to push the match times later and are currently coordinating with its media partners to coordinate schedules with broadcasters across Europe to ensure good footie viewing for all.

So, it looks like there could be some sleepy sporting antics this summer, and one or two late nights for bleary-eyed die-hard footie fans, but a small win for the UK hospitality industry which has undergone years of instability and navigated serious economic crackdown. The relaxed licensing could come as a welcomed relief for venues - like sports bars - which are heavily dependent on tournaments for revenue boosts. Extra hours, extra trade, extra liquid support for England fans after the almost inevitable early-doors crash-out.