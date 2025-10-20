Michael Mann plans to use de-ageing AI in Heat 2

Michael Mann says he’s likely to use AI during the creation of Heat 2, which is expected to start filming some time next year.

But it’s not as bad as it sounds.

During an event at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, France, Mann said AI will have a part to play in Heat 2 because “ageing and de-ageing may be very important in the next film.”

He was pretty careful in his wording, though, saying “I don’t experiment with technology gratuitously.”

“When I have a dramatic need or esthetic need for it, then I go deep into what I need,” says Mann, as reported by Variety.

We don’t think one slightly worrying potential outcome will happen, though — going whole hog and trying to shave decades off the 82-year-old Robert De Niro and 85-year-old Al Pacino, who of course starred in the original 1995 Heat.

The difficulty of Heat 2, which is already a book, is it is set over multiple time periods that span decades. So a change of T-shirt isn’t going to quite to it to represent the passage of time adequately.

Recent rumours suggest names in line to star include Adam Driver, Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio was reportedly in talks to play the character Chris Shiherlis, who was originally played by Val Kilmer. But according to Deadline, no other actors were fully signed on at the time, in early October.

In an unusual case for movie news, many of Heat 2’s headlines come from director Michael Mann himself. He has said he hopes to begin filming in Summer 2026, with a view to releasing the movie in cinemas in 2027.

“It will be absolutely released theatrically, in the United States, probably in about 4,000 cinemas and for at least 45 days,” Mann said at the festival. Of course, if it was always up to directors to make these calls, we’d be seeing a lot more movies released widely in the states in thousands of screens.

Heat 2 recently switched studios, from Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM, after Mann could not reach an agreement with Warner over the project’s production budget. This isn’t going to be a cheap film, as Mann keeps telling us.

We’ll no doubt hear more about Heat 2 soon, not least the next time Mann takes to the stage at a film festival.