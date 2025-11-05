From Lincoln to Phantom Thread: The 7 films that prove Daniel Day-Lewis is untouchable

There are actors, and then there are actors like Daniel Day-Lewis. Few performers have ever combined the intensity, precision, and transformative power that define his career.

Known for disappearing completely into his roles, he doesn’t just play a character; he becomes them. From mastering accents and physical quirks to living in character for months, Day-Lewis’ dedication is the stuff of legend.

Every performance feels meticulously crafted, whether he’s commanding the screen with sheer presence or whispering in moments of quiet tension.

With Anemone set to hit UK cinemas on 7th November, it’s the perfect moment to revisit the career of one of cinema’s most extraordinary talents. Over decades, he’s given us performances that are simultaneously intimate and epic, subtle and explosive, making him a rare breed in modern film. To celebrate, we’ve picked seven films that showcase why Day-Lewis isn’t just an actor – he’s an institution.

7. The Age of Innocence (1993)

In Martin Scorsese’s sumptuous period drama, Day-Lewis shows he can be just as compelling in restraint as in explosion. As Newland Archer, he embodies the quiet longing, internal conflict, and societal pressure of a man trapped between duty and desire. His performance is subtle, understated, and emotionally resonant, demonstrating that his brilliance isn’t just in transformation but in nuance.

The Age of Innocence is a reminder that Day-Lewis’ power often lies in what he doesn’t say – the glances, pauses, and unspoken emotions that make a character unforgettable.

6. The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Michael Mann’s epic adventure allows Day-Lewis to display his physicality, charm, and intensity in equal measure. Playing Hawkeye, a white man adopted by Mohicans, he brings both heroic energy and quiet emotional depth to the role.

From adrenaline-fuelled action sequences to tender, intimate moments, Day-Lewis proves he can dominate both the spectacle and the soul of a film. His commitment to authenticity, mastering weapons, survival skills, and the nuances of his character’s world, makes this one of the most compelling historical epics of the 1990s.

5. Gangs of New York (2002)

In Martin Scorsese’s sprawling historical gangster epic, Day-Lewis is unforgettable as Bill “The Butcher” Cutting, a brutal and charismatic gang leader who dominates 19th-century New York.

His presence is terrifying and magnetic, blending menace with charisma in a way few actors can pull off. Every line, every sneer, every carefully controlled outburst showcases his ability to inhabit a character fully.

While the film itself is a sprawling, chaotic spectacle, Day-Lewis anchors it, giving it focus, energy, and intensity. It’s a performance that lingers in your mind long after the film ends, a perfect example of his talent for commanding the screen.

Daniel Day-Lewis’ breakthrough performance as Christy Brown, the Irish writer and painter born with cerebral palsy, is nothing short of legendary. Crawling, limping, and contorting his body to inhabit Christy’s movements, Day-Lewis delivers a raw and unflinching portrayal that feels entirely lived-in. The film itself is a product of its time: some of the portrayals and attitudes toward disability that appear on screen might feel outdated or insensitive by today’s standards.

Yet despite these elements, My Left Foot remains a timeless classic, not least because of Day-Lewis’ ability to turn Christy’s struggles into something deeply human, poignant, and, at times, joyously defiant. It’s a film that announced the arrival of a singular talent who would go on to reshape acting as we know it.

3. Lincoln (2012)

Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln could have been a standard biopic, but with Day-Lewis at the helm, it becomes something extraordinary. Portraying America’s 16th president during one of its most tumultuous periods, Day-Lewis brings a combination of gravitas, warmth, and intelligence that is impossible to ignore.

He captures Lincoln’s wit, empathy, and shrewd political mind, making the man feel profoundly human rather than a distant historical figure. Every speech, pause, and gesture is perfectly calibrated, giving the film a rhythm and depth that elevate it above the genre. It’s a career-defining performance that earned him his third Academy Award and cemented his status as one of the greatest actors alive.

2. Phantom Thread (2017)

In Phantom Thread, Day-Lewis proves he’s a master of nuance as Reynolds Woodcock, a legendary couture designer whose life is as meticulously controlled as the dresses he creates. The film is a slow, sumptuous exploration of obsession, love, and power dynamics, and Day-Lewis’ performance is its beating heart.

Every movement is precise, every glance loaded with meaning, and his chemistry with Vicky Krieps crackles with tension. The subtlety of his acting here is breathtaking; he doesn’t just play Woodcock, he inhabits him entirely. It’s a rare opportunity to see the actor at the height of his craft, in a role that balances elegance, menace, and vulnerability.

1. There Will Be Blood (2007)

Few performances in cinema history feel as unavoidable as Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview. In Paul Thomas Anderson’s tense epic about greed, ambition, and obsession, Day-Lewis dominates every frame. He is terrifying, compelling, and utterly magnetic, with a performance that alternates between quiet, simmering menace and volcanic fury, with speckles of humour throughout.

Every gesture, glance, and pause seems deliberate, revealing a character whose charm is as dangerous as his ruthlessness. This is acting at the highest level, immersive, relentless, and unforgettable. There Will Be Blood is a masterclass in how one actor can hold an entire film hostage.





