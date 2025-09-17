Back from the dead? 00s platform Limewire acquires Fyre Festival
It's a bold strategy
Two of the internet’s most chaotic legacy brands have joined forces, and honestly, it might be genius.
LimeWire, the early-2000s file-sharing platform you probably used to download music with a side of malware, has just acquired the rights to Fyre Festival, the luxury music event that famously promised villas and sushi, and delivered disaster relief tents and cheese sandwiches.
The announcement, titled “LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival Brand – What Could Possibly Go Wrong?”, was made with the kind of self-awareness you’d expect from a company once sued for $105 billion by the music industry. Now relaunched as an NFT and digital collectables platform, LimeWire says it plans to breathe new life into the Fyre name - just not in the Bahamas, and hopefully without the fraud convictions.
“We’re not bringing the festival back – we’re bringing the brand and the meme back to life,” said LimeWire CEO Julian Zehetmayr. “This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches.”
Memes are the currency of today
It’s not clear exactly what those “real experiences” will look like so far; there’s just a waitlist and a lot of big talk about community, surprise, and “cultural relevance.” But the idea seems to be some kind of Fyre-themed digital/real-world hybrid, where irony meets execution. Think less stranded influencers, more curated chaos.
LimeWire reportedly outbid Ryan Reynolds’ creative agency, Maximum Effort, to win the rights for just $245,000 – a steal, if you believe the Fyre brand still holds cultural currency. Reynolds, never one to miss a punchline, congratulated LimeWire and said he’d “bring his own palette of water” to any future event.
The irony, of course, is part of the appeal. LimeWire was once the wild west of illegal downloads. Fyre Festival was the wild west of influencer marketing. Now they’re joining forces in what might be the most unhinged brand resurrection of the year.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Is it a clever metaverse play? A massive troll? Or just an elaborate inside joke with a ticketed guest list? Whatever it is, it’s happening. And, if nothing else, it’s guaranteed to be better than a wet tent and a slice of plastic American cheese on bread.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
