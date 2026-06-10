Hamnet author Maggie O'Farrell leads star-studded Wimbledon BookFest 2026 line-up

If there was ever proof that Wimbledon has more to offer than two weeks of tennis and … that Windmill museum, Wimbledon BookFest's newly unveiled 2026 programme is it.

Leading the charge is bestselling novelist Maggie O'Farrell, who tops a line-up packed with literary heavyweights, cultural commentators and household names set to descend on south-west London this October.

The Hamnet and The Marriage Portrait author, currently promoting her brilliant new book Land, will be among the headline attractions when the festival returns from 15th to 25th October this year, alongside Matt Haig, Elif Shafak, Robert Harris, Caitlin Moran, Marina Hyde, Meera Syal, Mary Beard and many others.

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For O'Farrell fans, the appearance is likely to be one of the hottest tickets of the festival. Few contemporary writers have achieved her rare blend of critical acclaim and mainstream popularity, with the Oscar-winning movie adaptation of Hamnet bringing a whole new audience to her sublime work.

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There’s a distinctly international flavour to this year’s line-up too, with writers appearing from Turkey, Ireland, South Asia and South Korea. The festival also continues partnerships with both the Lahore Literature Festival and Seoul WOW Book Festival.

One of the standout events will see Elif Shafak making one of the first public appearances following the publication of her new novel, In One Brief Moment All Eternity. The Turkish-British author returns to Wimbledon following the selection of The Island of Missing Trees as the 2026 Merton Big Read title.

Beyond the big-name authors, the festival blurs the boundaries between literature, entertainment and live performance — music fans can look forward to appearances from Guy Garvey and Rachael Stirling, while the Chineke! The orchestra will deliver live performances as part of the programme. The storytelling platform Seanchoíche and The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast will also host events at the festival.

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Bargain tickets for younger readers

As Wimbledon BookFest approaches its 20th anniversary, organisers are placing particular emphasis on younger readers. The festival has announced a new £10 Under 30s ticket scheme for visitors aged 16 to 29, while expanding its schools programme as part of the National Year of Reading.

A major new initiative, the Merton Big Read for Schools, will see every Year 8 pupil in the borough receive a copy of the graphic novel adaptation of Lord of the Flies. The festival has also appointed its first Children's Laureate, acclaimed young adult author Nathanael Lessore.

“Wimbledon BookFest’s 2026 programme continues our commitment to showcasing diversity of voices and storytelling, connecting communities and offering places for open conversations,” Festival director Fiona Razvi said.

“London is the crossroads of culture, and we are so pleased to include so many writers from across the world in our autumn programme.

‘In the National Year of Reading, it seems more important than ever to have spaces that showcase the value of shared storytelling, that can nourish the soul and offer much needed social connection.”

For tickets and more info, visit wimbledonbookfest.org .





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