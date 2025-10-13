Apple expected to launch new gear this week

Think Apple is done for the year, following the iPhone 17 family's arrival? Not even close, and it may even be launching new gadgets this very week.

This is according to the most prolific of Apple News nugget insiders, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

He claims Apple plans to launch three new big products this week, all featuring the company’s shiny new Apple M5 processor tech.

No, we’re not getting yet another iPhone, but there will be a MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro and — the piece of tech innovation some of you may have forgotten about — a refreshed Vision Pro.

This isn’t going to be as big an event as the iPhone launch, for which invites were sent out to the tech glitterati weeks in advance. But anyone considering buying from one of these device families at the moment needs to take notice.

What’s going to be the big difference with the Apple M5 processor? We don’t expect a huge jump in power, especially if Apple is happy to give it just a brief glimpse of the spotlight with, presumably, just a quick introductory video before dumping these devices onto the Apple Store shelves.

Leaked test scores suggest a 15% power boost from the Apple M5, while using less battery than the last generation.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s a little more to know here, though. The early speculation suggests the iPad Pro and Vision Pro are almost nailed on to get this upgrade, but the MacBook Pro bump could potentially come a little later down the line.

That would also make sense when the MacBook Pro line is home to Apple’s performance laptops, but we’re likely to only see the base Apple M5 processor unveiled this week. Not the M5 Pro and M5 Max that the power users out there will really want.

We may have an awkward few months ahead where MacBook Pro shoppers have to pick between a laptop with a newer M5 chip or a more powerful but now-dated-sounding M4 Pro or M4 Max.

Apple’s continued support for the Vision Pro is interesting, too. While it’s great hardware, analysts estimate suggest the headset — dubbed a spatial computer — has not sold at all well, thanks to its high cost. And a recent report from earlier this month suggests Apple is planning to pivot away from plans to make a cheaper Vision Pro, refocusing on smart glasses instead to take Meta's popular Ray-Ban AI smartglasses.

But, well, there’s no chance of those being released this week, so we’ll just have to keep an eye out for more news on Apple’s augmented reality future.