London gym is the first to get Nike’s new workout equipment that’s made from recycled shoes

You may know Gymbox for its numerous classes, bougie cold plunges, and serious nice facilities which makes it feel more hotel than gym, but now they’ve gone green. Gymbox has launched Nike Strength, making it the first UK gym to introduce Nike’s range of workout equipment made from scrap.

Nike Grind consists of manufacturing scrap, unused manufacturing materials, and-of-life footwear. They repurpose this - think rubber, foam, fibre, leather, and textiles - collecting and separating it to be reused or processed into the Grind products. The Grind products include things like squat racks, rubber bumper plates, power and strength bars.

Nike has been innovating its Grind range for years, experimenting with different waste materials to innovate 100% recycled products that stop products going to landfill. 122 million pounds of Nike Grind have been recycled into products since 1992.

Previously these products have been sold exclusively through Nike’s website for private at-home gym use (cause so many of us have home-gyms that are begging gor equipment). But now Gymbox is bringing them to the capital, starting out in its Farringdon outpost. It’s a pretty cool way to see how a traditionally fast and wasteful industry is closing the gap IRL, rather than the faraway, hard-to-quantify land of carbon offsetting and similar. And for anyone wondering if they feel any different, the equipment is just as heavy and high quality as your standard stuff.



New Nike strength training equipment includes:

Half Racks

Rubber Bumper Plates

1972 Power Bar

Strength Shield Barbell (15kg)

Strength Barbell (15kg)

Plate Tree & Barbell Holder

Grind Bumper Plates

Gymbox is known for being a more unconventional gym, as they offer not only one of the

biggest ranges of classes, but also because they do day passes and pay-as-you-go classes. So you don’t have to be locked into a contract more concretely binding than your flat tenancy, that you sign with a sweat-induced blood contract for a gym that you barely even go to, you can do a try before you buy and test out to see if it’s the one for you.