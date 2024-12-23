Wham takes Christmas no. 1 2024 (but can you name the past 20 years of Christmas number 1s?)

For the second year in a row, WHAM has claimed the Christmas number one song spot with, of course, Last Christmas.

It’s a feat the song didn’t actually manage at release in 1984, when Do they Know It’s Christmas reigned supreme. Last Christmas took the number two spot back then.

“37 years to get to Number 1, 39 years to Christmas Number 1, and then like London buses they all come along at once,” WHAM’s Andrew Ridgley told the Official Charts.

“I’m especially pleased for George, he would have been utterly delighted.” Ridgeley of course refers to George Michael, the other half of WHAM who sadly died on Christmas Day in 2016.

A Christmas hit run down

WHAM’s ascendancy to the top spot in 2023 also saw the scourge of the UK Christmas charts finally slain — Ladbaby doesn’t have a Christmas single this year. The YouTube channel hasn’t released a festive hit for the last couple of years, following accusations the couple took profits from the songs despite claiming the money went to charity.

In other chart news, Sabrina Carpenter has this year’s Christmas number one album, with Short N’ Sweet. And over in the US, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas snagged the Billboard Hot 100 top spot, while Last Christmas sits at number four.

Think you’re a bit of a Christmas chart pro? But can you name the last 20 years of Christmas number ones?

We’ll post the entire list after a quick WHAM break:

2023: Last Christmas by WHAM

2022: Food Aid by LadBaby

2021: Sausage Rolls for Everyone by LadBaby (feat. Ed Sheeran, Elton John)

2020: Don’t Stop Me Eatin by LadBaby

2019: I Love Sausage Rolls by LadBaby

2018: We Built This City by LadBaby

2017: Perfect by Ed Sheeran

2016: Rockabye by Clean Bandit

2015: A Bridge Over You by Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir

2014: Something I Need by Ben Haenow

2013: Skyscraper by Sam Bailey

2012: He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother by The Justice Collective

2011: Wherever You Are by Military Wives & Gareth Malone

2010: When We Collide by Matt Cardle

2009: Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine

2008: Hallelujah by Alexandra Burke

2007: When You Believe by Leon Jackson

2006: A Moment Like This by Leona Lewis

2005: That’s My Goal by Shayne Ward

2004: Do They Know It’s Christmas by Band Aid 20