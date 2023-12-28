‘Twisters’ Is ‘definitely not’ a reboot according to its star

With reboots popping up left, right and centre in 2023, the cast of Twisters want to make one thing clear - ‘Twisters’ is ‘Definitely Not’ a ‘Twister’ reboot.

Or so claims its star, actor Glen Powell, who insists the release is neither a reboot nor a 'continuation’ of the hit original.

The original 1996 blockbuster starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Alan Ruck to name but a few, gripping audiences with its distinctive brand of weather-chasing adrenaline junkies.

Depicting a group of tornado chasers on a mission to document the most powerful wind tunnels possible across America's deep south (most notably Oklahoma), rumours of a reboot of the cult classic have been doing the rounds for years.

Now, with the 2024 release of 'Twisters' drawing near, the cast - most notably star Glen Powell, have attempted to distance the new release from the original.

Directed by the Oscar-nominated Lee Isaac Chung, Powell is set to star alongside Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones in the forthcoming film, as well as Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack and Maura Tierney.



It comes in spite of IMDB claiming the series is an 'update' to the 1996 film 'Twister'.

Powell, who is currently starring opposite Sydney Sweeney in Sony’s rom-com Anyone But You, insisted ‘we’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one’ during a recent interview with Vogue.

Powell is also set to star in Netflix’s forthcoming Hit Man release, when it drops in 2024.

The new franchise — we won’t be calling it a reboot — has instead been branded “a new chapter” of the 1996 original disaster movie by Warner Bros.

“It’s definitely not a reboot,” Powell told Vogue in relation to the forthcoming Twisters movie.

Instead referred to as a "Twister sequel", the forthcoming instalment is set to grip audiences when it's released on July 19, 2024.

Production on the film were paused following the Hollywood actors' strike earlier this year, with filming and post-production now back in full swing.

The plot, however, is yet to be revealed.

“We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story," said Powell.

"There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day.

“I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favourite movies growing up. That movie terrified me’," he added.