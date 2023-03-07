ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
This is every movie and show coming to Netflix in March 2023

Marc Chacksfield
07 March 2023

It's now March which means that Netflix has a whole batch on new shows and movies coming to the service.

It is not easy to figure out all the new things coming to Netflix in March and beyond, given how the site uses clever algorithms to serve up what its AI bots think is the best content for you.

This can be a little skewed, though. Say you have been on something of a horror binge or really fancies to watch a whole load of 90s romantic comedies, the shows and movies that will get recommended will change.

Netflix has allowed a peak behind its content curtain, with its New & Popular section. But even this is limited to the movies and shows it really wants to advertize: and it's always going to favor Netflix Originals over things that it hasn't created itself.

That's where we come in: this is This is everything that's coming to Netflix in March 2023, both on the US and the UK site.

As always, if you want a curated look at the best things to stream, then head to our What To Watch guide. If you want to know EVERYTHING, then head to the list below...

This is everything that's coming to Netflix US in March 2023

1 March

TV

  • Cheat
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks season two
  • Diary of a Prosecutor season one
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death season two
  • Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two
  • Little Angel volume two

Movies

  • Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me
  • Big Daddy
  • Burlesque
  • Easy A
  • The Hangover
  • The Hangover: Part II
  • The Hangover: Part III
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
  • Love Destiny: The Movie
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Neon Lights
  • Open Season
  • Open Season 2
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • Rango
  • Seven Years in Tibet
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

2 March

TV

  • County Masameer season two
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two
  • Sex/Life season two
  • Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
  • Karate Sheep season one
  • Masameer County season two

Movies

  • Love at First Kiss
  • Thalaikoothal
  • This is Where I Leave You

3 March

TV

  • Next in Fashion season two

4 March

TV

  • Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday

5 March

TV

  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

6 March

TV

  • Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday
  • Ridley Jones season five

7 March

Movies

  • World War Z

8 March

TV

  • MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Movie

  • Faraway

9 March

TV

  • You season four part two

10 March

TV

  • Have a nice day
  • Nike Training Club fitness videos
  • Outlast
  • Rana Naidu
  • The Glory part two – new episodes Friday

Movies

  • Luther: The Fallen Sun
  • Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live
  • Jolly Roger

14 March

TV

  • Ariyoshi Assists season one
  • Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

15 March

TV

  • Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
  • The Law of the Jungle season one
  • Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
  • IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
  • Tiger and Dragon season one

16 March

TV

  • Shadow and Bone season two
  • Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure
  • Movie
  • Still Time
  • The Chronicles of Riddick
  • Dragged Across Concrete
  • Kick-Ass 2
  • Pitch Black
  • Riddick

17 March

TV

  • Agent Elvis
  • Dance 100
  • Maestro in Blue
  • Sky High: The Series
  • Pul Pul Molcar season two

Movies

  • In His Shadow
  • Noise
  • The Magician’s Elephant

20 March

TV

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse season seven

Movies

  • Carol

21 March

TV

  • We Lost Our Human (interactive)

22 March

TV

  • Invisible City season two
  • The Kingdom season two
  • Waco: American Apocalypse

23 March

TV

  • The Night Agent
  • Movies
  • Johnny

24 March

TV

  • Love is Blind season four
  • Movies
  • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

28 March

TV

  • Mae Martin: SAP
  • InuYasha season four and five

29 March

TV

  • Unseen
  • Wellmania
  • Emergency: NYC

30 March

TV

  • From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
  • Unstable
  • Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold

Movies

  • Kill Boksoon
  • Murder Mystery 2

31 March

TV

  • Copycat Killer season one
  • Henry Danger season four and five
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two

Movies

  • Diary of a Mad Black Woman
This is everything that's coming to Netflix UK in March 2023

1 March

TV

  • Cheat
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks season two
  • Back to Life series two
  • Diary of a Prosecutor season one
  • Merkel
  • Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana
  • Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two
  • Little Angel volume two

Movies

  • Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me
  • Bring it On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

2 March

TV

  • County Masameer season two
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two
  • Sex/Life season two
  • Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
  • Karate Sheep season one

Movies

  • Fall
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
  • The Unholy

3 March

TV

  • Next in Fashion season two
  • In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
  • Split at the Root

Movies

  • Love at First Kiss
  • Here Love Lies

4 March

TV

  • Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday

5 March

TV

  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

6 March

TV

  • Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday
  • Ridley Jones season five

8 March

TV

  • MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Movies

  • The Clovehitch Killer
  • Faraway

9 March

TV

  • You season four part two

10 March

  • Have a nice day
  • Nike Training Club fitness videos:
  • Outlast
  • Rana Naidu
  • The Glory part two – new episodes Friday
  • Movies
  • Luther: The Fallen Sun
  • Jolly Roger

14 March

TV

  • Ariyoshi Assists season one
  • Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

15 March

TV

  • Below Deck season six
  • Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
  • The Law of the Jungle season one
  • 30 Greatest Moments: Adele
  • Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
  • Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 12
  • Million Dollar Listing: New York season five
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season seven

Movies

  • Marmaduke

16 March

TV

  • Shadow and Bone season two

Movies

  • Still Time

17 March

TV

  • Agent Elvis
  • Dance 100
  • Maestro in Blue
  • Sky High: The Series

Movies

  • In His Shadow
  • Noise
  • The Magician’s Elephant

21 March

TV

  • We Lost Our Human (interactive)

22 March

TV

  • The Kingdom season two
  • Waco: American Apocalypse

23 March

TV

  • The Night Agent

24 March

TV

  • Love is Blind season four

29 March

TV

  • Unseen
  • Wellmania

30 March

TV

  • From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
  • Unstable
  • Movies
  • Kill Boksoon
  • Murder Mystery 2

31 March

TV

  • Copycat Killer season one

