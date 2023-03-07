This is every movie and show coming to Netflix in March 2023
It's now March which means that Netflix has a whole batch on new shows and movies coming to the service.
It is not easy to figure out all the new things coming to Netflix in March and beyond, given how the site uses clever algorithms to serve up what its AI bots think is the best content for you.
This can be a little skewed, though. Say you have been on something of a horror binge or really fancies to watch a whole load of 90s romantic comedies, the shows and movies that will get recommended will change.
Netflix has allowed a peak behind its content curtain, with its New & Popular section. But even this is limited to the movies and shows it really wants to advertize: and it's always going to favor Netflix Originals over things that it hasn't created itself.
That's where we come in: this is This is everything that's coming to Netflix in March 2023, both on the US and the UK site.
As always, if you want a curated look at the best things to stream, then head to our What To Watch guide. If you want to know EVERYTHING, then head to the list below...
This is everything that's coming to Netflix US in March 2023
1 March
TV
- Cheat
- Wrong Side of the Tracks season two
- Diary of a Prosecutor season one
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death season two
- Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two
- Little Angel volume two
Movies
- Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me
- Big Daddy
- Burlesque
- Easy A
- The Hangover
- The Hangover: Part II
- The Hangover: Part III
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- Love Destiny: The Movie
- Magic Mike XXL
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Neon Lights
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Rango
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
2 March
TV
- County Masameer season two
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two
- Sex/Life season two
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
- Karate Sheep season one
- Masameer County season two
Movies
- Love at First Kiss
- Thalaikoothal
- This is Where I Leave You
3 March
TV
- Next in Fashion season two
4 March
TV
- Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday
5 March
TV
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
6 March
TV
- Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday
- Ridley Jones season five
7 March
Movies
- World War Z
8 March
TV
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
Movie
- Faraway
9 March
TV
- You season four part two
10 March
TV
- Have a nice day
- Nike Training Club fitness videos
- Outlast
- Rana Naidu
- The Glory part two – new episodes Friday
Movies
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
- Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live
- Jolly Roger
14 March
TV
- Ariyoshi Assists season one
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
15 March
TV
- Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
- The Law of the Jungle season one
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
- IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
- Tiger and Dragon season one
16 March
TV
- Shadow and Bone season two
- Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure
- Movie
- Still Time
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Kick-Ass 2
- Pitch Black
- Riddick
17 March
TV
- Agent Elvis
- Dance 100
- Maestro in Blue
- Sky High: The Series
- Pul Pul Molcar season two
Movies
- In His Shadow
- Noise
- The Magician’s Elephant
20 March
TV
- Gabby’s Dollhouse season seven
Movies
- Carol
21 March
TV
- We Lost Our Human (interactive)
22 March
TV
- Invisible City season two
- The Kingdom season two
- Waco: American Apocalypse
23 March
TV
- The Night Agent
- Movies
- Johnny
24 March
TV
- Love is Blind season four
- Movies
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
28 March
TV
- Mae Martin: SAP
- InuYasha season four and five
29 March
TV
- Unseen
- Wellmania
- Emergency: NYC
30 March
TV
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
- Unstable
- Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold
Movies
- Kill Boksoon
- Murder Mystery 2
31 March
TV
- Copycat Killer season one
- Henry Danger season four and five
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two
Movies
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
This is everything that's coming to Netflix UK in March 2023
1 March
TV
- Cheat
- Wrong Side of the Tracks season two
- Back to Life series two
- Diary of a Prosecutor season one
- Merkel
- Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana
- Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two
- Little Angel volume two
Movies
- Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me
- Bring it On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
2 March
TV
- County Masameer season two
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two
- Sex/Life season two
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
- Karate Sheep season one
Movies
- Fall
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
- The Unholy
3 March
TV
- Next in Fashion season two
- In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal
- Split at the Root
Movies
- Love at First Kiss
- Here Love Lies
4 March
TV
- Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday
5 March
TV
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
6 March
TV
- Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday
- Ridley Jones season five
8 March
TV
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
Movies
- The Clovehitch Killer
- Faraway
9 March
TV
- You season four part two
10 March
- Have a nice day
- Nike Training Club fitness videos:
- Outlast
- Rana Naidu
- The Glory part two – new episodes Friday
- Movies
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
- Jolly Roger
14 March
TV
- Ariyoshi Assists season one
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
15 March
TV
- Below Deck season six
- Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one
- The Law of the Jungle season one
- 30 Greatest Moments: Adele
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 12
- Million Dollar Listing: New York season five
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season seven
Movies
- Marmaduke
16 March
TV
- Shadow and Bone season two
Movies
- Still Time
17 March
TV
- Agent Elvis
- Dance 100
- Maestro in Blue
- Sky High: The Series
Movies
- In His Shadow
- Noise
- The Magician’s Elephant
21 March
TV
- We Lost Our Human (interactive)
22 March
TV
- The Kingdom season two
- Waco: American Apocalypse
23 March
TV
- The Night Agent
24 March
TV
- Love is Blind season four
29 March
TV
- Unseen
- Wellmania
30 March
TV
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
- Unstable
- Movies
- Kill Boksoon
- Murder Mystery 2
31 March
TV
- Copycat Killer season one
