This is every movie and show coming to Netflix in March 2023

It's now March which means that Netflix has a whole batch on new shows and movies coming to the service.

It is not easy to figure out all the new things coming to Netflix in March and beyond, given how the site uses clever algorithms to serve up what its AI bots think is the best content for you.

This can be a little skewed, though. Say you have been on something of a horror binge or really fancies to watch a whole load of 90s romantic comedies, the shows and movies that will get recommended will change.

Netflix has allowed a peak behind its content curtain, with its New & Popular section. But even this is limited to the movies and shows it really wants to advertize: and it's always going to favor Netflix Originals over things that it hasn't created itself.

That's where we come in: this is This is everything that's coming to Netflix in March 2023, both on the US and the UK site.

As always, if you want a curated look at the best things to stream, then head to our What To Watch guide. If you want to know EVERYTHING, then head to the list below...

This is everything that's coming to Netflix US in March 2023

1 March

TV

Cheat

Wrong Side of the Tracks season two

Diary of a Prosecutor season one

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death season two

Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two

Little Angel volume two

Movies

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Love Destiny: The Movie

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neon Lights

Open Season

Open Season 2

The Other Boleyn Girl

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

2 March

TV

County Masameer season two

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two

Sex/Life season two

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Karate Sheep season one

Masameer County season two

Movies

Love at First Kiss

Thalaikoothal

This is Where I Leave You

3 March

TV

Next in Fashion season two

4 March

TV

Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday

5 March

TV

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

6 March

TV

Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday

Ridley Jones season five

7 March

Movies

World War Z

8 March

TV

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Movie

Faraway

9 March

TV

You season four part two

10 March

TV

Have a nice day

Nike Training Club fitness videos

Outlast

Rana Naidu

The Glory part two – new episodes Friday

Movies

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live

Jolly Roger

14 March

TV

Ariyoshi Assists season one

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

15 March

TV

Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one

The Law of the Jungle season one

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one

Tiger and Dragon season one

16 March

TV

Shadow and Bone season two

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure

Movie

Still Time

The Chronicles of Riddick

Dragged Across Concrete

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

17 March

TV

Agent Elvis

Dance 100

Maestro in Blue

Sky High: The Series

Pul Pul Molcar season two

Movies

In His Shadow

Noise

The Magician’s Elephant

20 March

TV

Gabby’s Dollhouse season seven

Movies

Carol

21 March

TV

We Lost Our Human (interactive)

22 March

TV

Invisible City season two

The Kingdom season two

Waco: American Apocalypse

23 March

TV

The Night Agent

Movies

Johnny

24 March

TV

Love is Blind season four

Movies

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

28 March

TV

Mae Martin: SAP

InuYasha season four and five

29 March

TV

Unseen

Wellmania

Emergency: NYC

30 March

TV

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold

Movies

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

31 March

TV

Copycat Killer season one

Henry Danger season four and five

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two

Movies

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger season four and five

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season two

This is everything that's coming to Netflix UK in March 2023





1 March



TV

Cheat

Wrong Side of the Tracks season two

Back to Life series two

Diary of a Prosecutor season one

Merkel

Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana

Gecko’s Garage – 3D volume two

Little Angel volume two

Movies

Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me

Bring it On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

2 March

TV

County Masameer season two

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season two

Sex/Life season two

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Karate Sheep season one

Movies

Fall

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

The Unholy

3 March

TV

Next in Fashion season two

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

Split at the Root

Movies

Love at First Kiss

Here Love Lies

4 March

TV

Divorce Attorney Shin season one – new episodes Saturday

5 March

TV

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

6 March

TV

Unlock My Boss season one – new episodes Monday

Ridley Jones season five

8 March

TV

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Movies

The Clovehitch Killer

Faraway

9 March

TV

You season four part two

10 March

Have a nice day

Nike Training Club fitness videos:

Outlast

Rana Naidu

The Glory part two – new episodes Friday

Movies

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Jolly Roger

14 March

TV

Ariyoshi Assists season one

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

15 March

TV

Below Deck season six

Ikebukuro West Gate Park season one

The Law of the Jungle season one

30 Greatest Moments: Adele

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 12

Million Dollar Listing: New York season five

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season seven

Movies

Marmaduke

16 March

TV

Shadow and Bone season two

Movies

Still Time

17 March

TV

Agent Elvis

Dance 100

Maestro in Blue

Sky High: The Series

Movies

In His Shadow

Noise

The Magician’s Elephant

21 March

TV

We Lost Our Human (interactive)

22 March

TV

The Kingdom season two

Waco: American Apocalypse

23 March

TV

The Night Agent

24 March

TV

Love is Blind season four

29 March

TV

Unseen

Wellmania

30 March

TV

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

Movies

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

31 March

TV

Copycat Killer season one