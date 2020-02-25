​There’s just 24 hours left to get your hands on two of the world’s rarest Japanese whiskies

There’s nothing better than kicking back with a generous dram of whisky. You might, however, want to think twice before cracking open this particular offering, as these two bottles of Japanese Karuizawa whisky are among the oldest (and priciest) in the world.



Sure, you might need to remortgage your house in order to afford one, but we’re pretty certain it would be worth it.





The pair of exclusive ‘Sapphire Geishas’ come from a world renowned whiskey distillery that ceased production at the dawn of the millennium - sapphire being a nod to the distillery’s 65th anniversary.





Twenty years on, and the last remnants of their produce are likely to sell for a small fortune.

The small-batch Karuizawa whiskies are described as sherry-forward and have been distilled for 31 and 36 years - despite the modern looking bottles.









Inspired by the Scotch malt style, there are 146 and 105 bottles available to purchase respectively, with the fifth release of the Geisha series expected to sell for upwards of $16,000.





The 31 year bottle is described as ‘deep, earthy savoriness on the palate’, while its 36 year counterpart is said ‘brings rich, dried cherries and raisins, with leafy, damp wood and cedar notes on the nose, while giving a kick of chocolate covered licorice combined with blackcurrants, hints of tar and spice with a brown sugar sweetness on the palate.’





We’d love to confirm this but unfortunately they won’t let us near a bottle to try.





Set to be sold by the Whisky Exchange, the two bottles will go up for sale via a ballot on the site which closes on 26 February.





Needless to say, it’s time to reassess your finances, deprive your children of Christmas presents and invest in a bottle you’d likely never actually drink. Food for thought.



