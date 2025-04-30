Oban unveils a limited edition 15-year-old Cask Strength whisky

Oban has announced the release of a new 15 year old cask strength Sherry Cask finish whisky. The new liquid is a limited edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky inspired by the flavours and traditions of southern Spain’s Andalusia region.

The malt’s deep colour comes from the European Oak Butts and American Oak Hogshead barrels it is aged in. Its final four years are completed in Spanish Oloroso and Palo Cortado Sherry casks from Andalusia, helping to bring in that Spanish influence.





The whisky is bottled at cask strength of 55.3% ABV, so it’s definitely leaning towards the stronger side of single malt - although that sort of makes sense when you consider its Scottish-Spanish heritage.





Oban’s new release is described as a “delicious expression” with smooth notes of vanilla, brown sugar, pepper and spices. Oban’s distinctive saltiness is met with a touch of raisin, charred orange rind, and toasted sugar. You might also pick up light lemon peel and orchard fruit on the nose, along with a slight hint of almond.





Despite being a scotch whisky, it’s currently only available in the US, and is being sold at $150 for a 750ml bottle. Hopefully we’ll be seeing some more expressions from Oban migrating their way over to the UK soon…





Main image credit: Diageo