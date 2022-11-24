The PS5 DualSense Controller is 34% off now in this amazing Black Friday deal

Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller is as good as they come. Launched alongside the PS5 next-gen controller, the DualSense delivers haptic feedback making gameplay immersive. Think rumbles as a truck drives past or vibrations as you’re taking hits in a first person shooter.

There are also a bunch of features packed into the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller that make it a solid upgrade over the PS4's DualShock that came before it, including adaptive triggers, which let you feel varying levels of force and tension, a built-in microphone and a more streamlined design.

It’s great to see such an advanced accessory included in the Black Friday deals, especially one that genuinely improves your gameplay.

The Sony DualSense Wireless Controller has been discounted by 33%. It’s now £39.99, which is a £20 saving on the original RRP of £59.99.

If you are in the US, then the controller is now just $49, down from $69.99. That's a cool $20 off of the price.

UK Deal

SAVE £20.00 (33%) PS5 DualSense Controller £39.99 - WAS £59.99 Get a new PS5 DualSense Controller now - we haven't seen it go cheaper than this price. Buy now from Amazon

US Deal



SAVE $20.99 (30%) PS5 DualSense Controller £49.00 - WAS $69.99 PS5 DualSense Controllers are normally stupidly expensive, this deal takes it down to a much more desirable price. Buy now from Amazon



