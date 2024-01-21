The best feel-good movies to beat the January blues

Looking for an instant pick-me-up? A fuzzy feel-good movie could be just what you need.

We all know the power of a heartwarming or hilarious watch - but research has even shown watching movies is great for our wellbeing, too, with proven benefits for brain function, social connections, productivity and creativity.

So, what makes the ultimate feel-good film? We’re talking belly laughs, feel-good family treats, stories of triumph and resilience and a warmth and charm that will have you smiling through the end credits… and beyond.

Whether you want to beat the January blues or keep the good vibes going, these happy, heartfelt movies have you covered. Consider these your instant dopamine fix.



11 feel-good movies to beat the January blues 1 . Clueless (1995) Watch now (Paramount Plus) January blues? As if! It defined an era, gave us serious virtual wardrobe envy and is packed with endless gags: colourful, quip-laden Clueless is a perfect package for beating the blues. Pitch perfect LA-high schooler performances from the likes of Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash are set against a plot that is romantic, light, funny and smart all at once. Plus, this coming-of-age comedy play on Jane Austen’s Emma is also about our heroine Cher learning to become a better person. To go through the saddest month without an sun-soaked trip to ‘90s Beverly Hills would simply be way harsh, Tai. 1 0 Thanks for voting 2 . Forrest Gump (1994) Watch now (NOW) As Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump reminds us, “Life was like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get.” With that in mind, the comedy drama is one of the most heartfelt, life-affirming movies ever made. It blends magical realism with deep human emotion, for genuinely tear-inducing moments that only make Gump’s kind, optimistic character and wealth of relationships even more moving. No wonder it picked up six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. 1 0 Thanks for voting 3 . Paddington 2 (2017) Watch now (StudioCanal Presents) If you know someone who doesn’t feel instantly better after watching Paddington 2, banish them from your life, or at least from your movie-recommenders list, immediately. Both Paddington movies’ comedy is warm and gentle, like a hug from a Peruvian teddy bear - making them an effective antidote to any unwanted gloom. The sequel follows the world’s politest bear on the hunt for the perfect present for his aunt’s hundredth birthday - only to land up in jail. It boasts flawless filmmaking, with stunning animation, captivating voice acting from Ben Whishaw in the titular role, and an unbeaten Rotten Tomatoes score, above even Citizen Kane (or that was until recently when one reviewer gave a negative opinion on the film - he’s clearly in need of a marmalade sandwich or two). 0 0 Thanks for voting 4 . Sing Street (2016) Watch now (Prime Video) The 1980s-set musical coming-of-age comedy drama Sing Street is nothing if not joyous. A Dublin teen starts his own band with the noble goal of impressing a girl. It involves filming homemade music videos, dreams of stardom and playing at school discos, naturally. A film just as charming as its previously unknown cast, Sing Street will leave you wanting to join a band and sing your heart out, too - not least of which to its great soundtrack of originals and The Cure-led ‘80s bangers. 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . This is Spinal Tap (1984) It may be forty years old, but the hilarious mockumentary still holds up as an on-point satire of the rock industry. So much so, in fact, that Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, and Jimmy Page have all said they can relate to the movie, while U2’s The Edge said of his first viewing, “I didn’t laugh, I wept.” Not a second is wasted in the endlessly quotable comedy - from the band’s ludicrously small stonehenge stage set mixup (“Whether or not he knows the difference between feet and inches is not my problem”), to their questionable titles and lyrics (“Lick My Love Pump”), to the band’s repsonse to claims of sexism (“What’s wrong with being sexy?”). It’s simple: This Is Spinal Tap turns the feel-good factor up to 11. 0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . Toy Story 4 (2019) Watch now (Disney Plus) If you can’t seem to shake the feeling, that like Forky, “I’m trash!” a viewing of the wonderful Toy Story 4 is in order. This time around, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and co. embark on a roadtrip that sees our favourite cowboy reunite with longtime love Bo Peep. She is now a ‘lost toy’, adventuring the world with other toys who also have no owner. Described as a ‘romantic comedy’ by its creators, the love between Woody and Bo, as well as the friendship between Woody and Buzz is heartwarming, while Woody’s story coming full circle. The fears he has had since the first movie of being left alone without a kid are finally, neatly overcome. A perfect Woody’s Roundup indeed. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Girls Trip (2017) Watch now (Netflix) Is Girls Trip one of the greatest pieces of cinema ever made? No. Will it have you laughing like a loon at silly, slapstick misadventures enough to forget your January woes for a bit? Absolutely. Live vicariously through the lifelong gang of friends, played by Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, for a couple of hours and go on a madcap trip to New Orleans. There will be plenty of dancing, drinking and debauchery on the Big Easy itinerary. 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . Anchorman (2004) Watch now (Paramount Plus) Rumour has it there is one man who will never fail to cure the January blues. That man is Ron Burgundy. He also has many leather bound books and an apartment which smells of rich mahogany. Anchorman is one of the most quotable comedies, arguably ever. The 1970s-set news station period pic delivers gag after gag, from the nostalgic to the totally balls-out absurd. It made a comedy icon of Will Ferrell’s clueless, chauvinist newsreader Burgundy, and has earned a legion of fans ever since its release. In fact, it was even voted the sixth greatest comedy ever in a Time Out poll of 200 comedy professionals. Well, 60% of the time, it works every time. 0 0 Thanks for voting 9 . Matilda (1996) Watch now (Netflix) Let Matilda’s magical world of books - and telekinesis - transport you to a dreamy world of light fantasy and wholesome laughs. A perfect adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book, every character is brilliantly acted. From charming child star Mara Wilson in the title role, to Pam Ferris’s iconic baddie Miss Trunchball, to Danny Devito - who also directed the movie - as crooked, curmudgeonly Harry Wormwood. Even minor characters like Bruce Bogtrotter, whose punishment of eating an entire chocolate cake in front of the school, is permanently seared into the minds of all who watched at a formative age. Matilda’s living room dance scene is pure magic, too - a performance captured, as actress Wilson was so nervous about it, by having the entire crew throw a dance party behind the camera at the same time. The sweetest family film just got sweeter. 0 0 Thanks for voting 10 . La La Land (2016) Watch now (Lionsgate+) A movie about people desperate to make it in Hollywood has all the potential to lean towards the depressing. Yet, La La Land’s old school Hollywood charm, devastatingly beautiful visuals and on-point instrumentals mean you’ll leave the cinema fully life-affirmed, wistful, and quite possibly tap dancing. The Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-starring, Academy Award-record-breaking musical romance has to be one of the best musicals and romances of all time, and one of the greatest movies of the 21st century. Settle into the cinema like Stone’s aspiring actress Mia and look forward to Another Day of Sun. 0 0 Thanks for voting 11 . Return of the Jedi (1983) Watch now (Disney Plus) What could make you feel better than a dancing Wookie? The epic climax to the original Star Wars trilogy has it all: The rebels’ triumph over the Empire, defeating the Emperor, Luke Skywalker not falling to the Dark Side, and instead striving to be good and choosing not to kill Darth Vader even when he has the chance. Anakin is redeemed at the same time - making him the Jedi who returned - and most importantly, we get to join our heroes’ victory celebrations on Endor. To be frank, every film trilogy should end with all the characters throwing a huge dance party. The more furry Ewoks, the better. 0 1 Thanks for voting View More

The best comedy movies ever made - is your pick on top?