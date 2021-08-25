The 20 Greatest Pieces Of Wisdom From The Matrix Trilogy

When you settle in to watch an action-packed blockbuster, you're not expecting to leave with some contemplative quotes stuck in your head.

It might be one of the reasons that The Matrix trilogy was such a resounding success with both critics and audiences.

Now that it is known that the new Matrix movie will be called The Matrix: Resurrections, we thought it would be good to revisit the original trilogy and get some wisdom from those wonderful quotes.

To save you from rewatching all three films with a trusty notepad to record your favourite nuggets of wisdom, we've put together a gallery of the 20 greatest examples.

Let us know if we haven't included that one you like so much...

1. "To deny our own impulses is to deny the very thing that makes us human."

Mouse (The Matrix)

2. "It is remarkable how similar the pattern of love is to the pattern of insanity."

Merovingian (The Matrix Revolutions)

3, "The body cannot live without the mind"

Morpheus (The Matrix)

4. "There is no escaping reason; no denying purpose. Because as we both know, without purpose, we would not exist."

Agent Smith (The Matrix Reloaded)

5. "I remember that I am here not because of the path that lies before me but because of the path that lies behind me."

Morpheus (The Matrix Reloaded)





6. “We can never see past the choices we don't understand.”

The Oracle (The Matrix Reloaded)

7. "The purpose of life is to end."

Agent Smith (The Matrix Revolutions)

8. "There's a difference between knowing the path and walking the path"

Morpheus (The Matrix)

9. "Denial is the most predictable of all human responses."

The Architect (The Matrix Reloaded)

10. “Beneath our poised appearance we are completely out of control.”

Merovingian (The Matrix Reloaded)

11. "Don't think you are, know you are."

Morpheus (The Matrix)

12. "If it's our time to die, it's our time."

Mifune (The Matrix Revolutions)

13. "Some people go their entire lives without hearing news that good."

Neo (The Matrix Reloaded)

14. "Human beings define their reality through suffering and misery"

Agent Smith (The Matrix)

15. "Hope, it is the quintessential human delusion, simultaneously the source of your greatest strength, and your greatest weakness."

The Architect (The Matrix Reloaded)

16. "Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony."

Morpheus (The Matrix)

17. "Ignorance is bliss."

Cypher (The Matrix)





18. "Choice. The problem is choice."

Neo (The Matrix Reloaded)

19. "Karma's a word. Like "love." A way of saying "what I am here to do.""

Rama-Kandra (The Matrix Revolutions)

20. "There is no escaping the nature of the universe."

Merovingian (The Matrix Revolutions)