Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series finally has a new writer

Disney’s new Obi-Wan Kenobi series really has been a rollercoaster of a ride and it hasn’t even been written yet.

Fans (us included) were thrilled to find out that Star Wars royalty Ewan McGregor could be returning to his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Then there were rumours it could get cancelled before getting off the ground, before more bad news came in the form of a major rewrite as writer Hossein Amini stepped away from the show.

Now, a little bit of hope has been restored in the form of Joby Harold, the executive producer of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Harold will now be writing the spin-off - currently named Kenobi - which will be set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

And the show is in good hands, because not only has Harold also previously worked on Edge of Tomorrow and Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, he will be joined by The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow who will also be involved in the new series.

One last change - Disney and Lucasfilm have also decided that the series should only be four episodes long (rather than the original six). But at this point, we think fans will just be pleased to see McGregor revive his role at all.